Gaines carries Siena past Rider 76-75 in OT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rutgers understands it must prove it can beat quality teams on the road to get back into consideration for the NCAA Tournament. The Scarlet Knights took a giant step in that direction Saturday by winning at Wisconsin for the first time and posting their third straight victory over a ranked opponent. Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points and Rutgers went on a late 11-0 run in a 73-65 victory over the 14th-ranked Badgers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO