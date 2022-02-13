Preview: Texas Tech hosts Baylor in pivotal Big 12 matchup

The transfer portal can change a program for the better, but which teams have best managed to master the incredibly difficult numbers game this cycle?. Over 2,000 college football players have entered the portal during the current cycle starting Aug. 1. Not every player will find a new home, and teams rarely fill every empty roster spot because of scholarship limitations. The NCAA has offered a reprieve in 2022, but it’s not a perfect cure. The organization is allowing programs to add seven players out of the transfer portal in addition to the 25 players those teams are allowed to sign out of the high school and JUCO ranks. The programs, however, must also remain at or below the limit of 85 scholarships. So, at most, teams can offer 32 scholarships to new players — even if they have 40 or more spots available.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO