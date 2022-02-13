ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Brock Lesnar Set For Monday’s Episode Of RAW

By Stefano Briganti
ewrestlingnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrock Lesnar will be involved on RAW tomorrow night, as announced by WWE on Twitter. The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble winner will make his return...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Rob Van Dam was ready to return to WWE

Rob Van Dam has earned a whopping 21 overall titles across ECW, WWE and TNA, as well as being a three-time world champion. The 51-year-old from Battle Creek is also known as 'The Franchise of ECW', of which he was the point man from the late 1990s until the company's bankruptcy.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Gable Steveson Comments On Talking To Brock Lesnar Backstage In WWE, More

During a recent interview with KSTP, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson commented on speaking with Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon backstage in WWE, training at the WWE Performance Center, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On speaking to Brock Lesnar: “There’s been many times...
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins takes a shot at Brock Lesnar

Two of the most successful and convincing WWE characters of recent years, surely respond to the names of Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, both multi-world champions of the McMahon-owned company, with the WWE Beast also being the former WWE champion, of Monday Night Raw, title sold to the Royal Rumble in the hands of his opponent Bobby Lashley.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Damian Priest
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar Opens His Interview With Pat McAfee By Breaking a Table

Brock Lesnar gave an incredibly rare sit-down interview on The Pat McAfee Show this week, hyping up his match at Elimination Chamber this Saturday while talking about various aspects of his pro wrestling and MMA careers. The interview got off to a hilarious start as Lesnar (still wearing his trademark cowboy hat), accidentally broke the table in front of him as he sat down to speak. The whole incident caused everyone in the studio to burst out laughing, including "The Beast."
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/14/22): Brock Lesnar Returns, Damian Priest Defends US Title Against AJ Styles + More!

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.
WWE
Wrestling World

Former WWE star reflects on Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful wrestlers of any era. On April 6, 2014, at WrestleMania 30, the Beast put an end to The Undertaker's legendary 'Streak' to collective amazement. Between April 2, 2017, and August 19, 2018, he held the Universal Championship exceeding 500...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar On The Problems With Today’s Wrestlers

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar talked about the difference between the WWE locker room when he was coming up and the WWE locker room now. Brock Lesnar believes that the younger WWE talent needs to step up. “It’s just kind of...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Championship#Wwe Royal Rumble#Elimination Chamber Match#Aj Styles#Combat#Syfy
ComicBook

Seth Rollins Teases Getting Involved in Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 38 Match

Seth Rollins was on Radio Row for Super Bowl LVI this week and spoke with Claibs Online about a few hot topics pertaining the WWE. At one point he was asked about WrestleMania 38, which will see Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), TX. This will mark the third time the pair have main evented WrestleMania, the first of which (WrestleMania 31 in 2015) famously saw Rollins insert himself into the bout via his Money in the Bank contract and leave as WWE Champion. Rollins doesn't have that briefcase now, but he's not ruling out the idea of forcing the match to become a triple threat.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Says He’s Having a Great Time With His WWE Run

Brock Lesnar is enjoying his current run with WWE, and compared it to his original stint with the company in his recent interview. During his conversation with Pat McAfee, Lesnar talked about how he’s “having fun” now compared to his original run and talked about how that’s because he’s able to do it because he wants to, not because he feels he has to.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Brock Lesnar compares working for Dana White and Vince McMahon, says he “should have got paid more” in UFC

Brock Lesnar believes he was underpaid in the UFC. Lesnar, the former UFC heavyweight champion, is a massive star in WWE but is often talked about returning to the Octagon. When he made his latest return at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt, it was a massive fight and it was reported that Brock Lesnar took home $2.5 million for the scrap. Even with that, Lesnar thinks he was underpaid in the promotion.
UFC
Wrestling World

Jim Cornette pays tribute to Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman was one of the architects of Extreme Championship Wrestling's success in the 1990s, but throughout his career, he has also worked for World Championship Wrestling. The 56-year-old from New York is currently under contract with WWE, where he plays the role of the manager in the service of Roman Reigns.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Comments On His Legacy In The Wrestling Business

During The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins’ Mount Rushmore of wrestling list was mentioned and Brock Lesnar said the following regarding his legacy in wrestling:. “I don’t, like I don’t give a f**k if I’m in the Hall Of Fame or not. I’ve done what I did, I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, you know I’m a good person, I’m a good dad, like all that stuff. That’s what’s important to me. Mount Rushmore of Wrestling…there’s a lot of guys…like this is a business about making money. Okay? Unfortunately, you wouldn’t be doing a podcast if you weren’t making…as the world turns…everything is about turning dollar bills yo.”
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lesnar makes final pre-Elimination Chamber appearance

WIth the Elimination Chamber event less than one week away, WWE Raw heads to Indianapolis with the members of the locker room looking to make final statements. Those looking to make such statements include one of WWE's biggest stars in Brock Lesnar, who will be at the event before challenging for the WWE championship in the Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTOS: Keith Lee And Mia Yim Get Married

Keith Lee and Mia Yim finally got married today. While the two have yet to announce anything on social media, a Twitter user posted a screenshot from an Instagram story by Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) which revealed that the marriage had finally taken place. Other wrestlers like Damian Priest, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were at the ceremony, as shown by a Tweet from Priest.
RELATIONSHIPS
Sporting News

Tai Tuivasa knocks out Derrick Lewis after wild exchange at UFC 271

Tai Tuivasa has scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out Derrick Lewis in the second round at UFC 271. The Aussie heavyweight took out an absolute slobberknocker of a fight, delivering exactly what fans had hoped for. Lewis claimed the first round, taking Tuivasa down twice in the...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy