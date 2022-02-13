David Beckham introduces his family's new pet rabbit

With a combined net worth of nearly $1 billion, David and Victoria Beckham are one of the richest couples in England, per Marie Claire UK. Considering their level of wealth, it's tempting to assume that when it comes to food, these celebrities must eat their way through as many high-end restaurants as their hearts desire. You may be partially right in that assumption, as David is a major food lover. Speaking to Ruthie Rogers on the "River Cafe Table 4" podcast, the footballer said that one of his favorite pastimes off the field is trying new dishes. Apparently, he's a sucker for a perfectly-cooked Wagyu steak.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO