Celebrities

Ashley Roberts is more connected to her body than ever

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Roberts feels more connected to her body than ever since turning 40....

www.sanfordherald.com

bravotv.com

Jennifer Aydin Removed Her Chin Implant: "Looking Good Already"

Last summer, Jennifer Aydin surprised us all when she revealed a totally new look after a rhinoplasty and a chin implant. At the time, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member admitted to Bravo Insider that even though she was "very happy" with her new nose, she was "still struggling" to accept her larger, more defined chin.
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
Ashley Roberts
Ok Magazine

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Feels Erika Jayne Should 'Get Rid Of Those Diamond Earrings' After Embattled Pop Star's Team Pushes Narrative That Her Embezzlement Battle Is Over

Garcelle Beauvais has called out costar Erika Jayne for refusing to hand over the $1.4 million diamond earrings to help pay back Tom Girardi's alleged victims. During the Monday, January 31, episode of The Real, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, opened up about her embattled costar's legal woes. As Radar exclusively reported, the trustee in the Chapter 7 bankruptcy claimed the singer's former attorney husband, 82, used his clients' money to purchase the baubles. Despite the allegation, Jayne, 50, has flat out refused to hand the earrings over.
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Seemingly Asks Husband To Help Her “Get Out” Of Real Housewives Trip Via Instagram

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in the midst of filming again, and it sounds like the ladies are bringing us another season of what they do best. Erika Jayne will continue to be in complete denial and bully her haters when it comes to her divorce/lawsuits with Tom Girardi. Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke […] The post Kathy Hilton Seemingly Asks Husband To Help Her “Get Out” Of Real Housewives Trip Via Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
Daily Mail

Holding the son she never saw: Mother-of-three is pictured moments before tragically suffering two fatal heart attacks following a C-section birth of a 6lb 2oz baby boy

This is the extraordinary photo of a woman in her last moments of life following a fatal heart attack she suffered shortly after giving birth to her son. Amber Pendlebury, 41, delivered her third child Maxwell Lee via caesarean section under general anaesthetic but was put on life-support as soon as she woke up after suffering two rapid cardiac arrests.
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts, 61, looks unreal in figure-hugging leather pants

Deborah Roberts made her fans look twice when she surprised them by rocking a pair of figure-hugging leather pants. The 61-year-old looked phenomenal in the black, buttery slacks which she teamed with a floral blouse that was worn tucked in to highlight her trim waist. Deborah opted for full glam and looked radiant with a subtle pop of pink blusher and rosy lips.
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Reportedly Gets Into Fight Over Michael Jackson While Partying On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Trip

Ever since joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a “friend of”, Kathy Hilton has stolen the show. Fans loved her quirkiness and memes about who hunky dory is still continue to circulate in housewives fan groups. But Kathy’s addition to the show hasn’t been without plenty of unflattering gossip. When she didn’t immediately sign […] The post Kathy Hilton Reportedly Gets Into Fight Over Michael Jackson While Partying On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Gigi Hadid Says She Avoided Cameras When Yolanda Hadid Filmed Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

I might be in the minority here, but I miss Yolanda Hadid on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.  Lemons anyone? Not to mention the fabulous dinner parties thrown by Yolanda and narcissist ex-husband David Foster. You never knew who would show up. (Or who would be shushed from the piano). I think we can credit […] The post Gigi Hadid Says She Avoided Cameras When Yolanda Hadid Filmed Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Stuns While Rocking a Glam “Disco Nights” Look

Kyle Richards broke out her best “disco nights” attire while attending a recent event in celebration of Lisa Rinna’s beauty line, Rinna Beauty. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member looked ultra-glamorous for the occasion, pairing a curly ‘do and purple eyeshadow with a beaded, black floor-length gown.
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Dazzled in a Glittering Green Gown at Her Sweet 16

Milania Giudice has grown up right before our very eyes! After turning 16 on February 2, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter celebrated the milestone with an epic birthday bash, donning a glamorous green gown for the momentous occasion. Milania feted her special day in style, as several of...
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
