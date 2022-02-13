Netflix Is Losing Several Marvel Shows In March

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has regained the rights to six Marvel Defenders series that it originally licensed to Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) prior to the launch of the Disney+ streaming service. What Happened: Entertainment Weekly first reported that Netflix attached a note to each series that announced, “This show...
On Monday, Netflix released the new trailer for Bridgerton Season 2. Previously, Netflix celebrated Bridgerton's first anniversary by announcing its March premiere date. Chris Van Dusen's adaptation of Julia Quinn's Regency romance novel series debuted on Christmas Day 2020 and became Netflix's most-watched series ever. Netflix then ordered three more seasons of Bridgerton and a spinoff series. Bridgerton added four new members to the cast between seasons, but breakout star Regé-Jean Page won't be back as the series shifts focus to other characters and relationships. Fans were taken back by this news, which came as a surprise to executive producer Shonda Rhimes.
While Marvel Studios might have stolen the show during the Super Bowl, thanks to new trailers for Moon Knight and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Disney had more to advertise than just its superhero fare. The company went in on pushing the Disney+ streaming service, which has been a massive success since its arrival in 2019. To show the power of the library available on the service, Disney+ centered an entire ad during the Super Bowl about how many of its titles are in the "Greatest of All Time" conversations.
Google TV’s goal is to make it easy for you to find the content you want without worrying about what app it’s on. That strength may be put to the test in the coming months, as NBC is preparing to remove its content from Hulu and the Marvel shows, including “Daredevil,” are about to leave Netflix.
Lord of the Rings fans tuned into Super Bowl 2022 just to watch the trailer for Amazon’s new series – and they weren’t disappointed.Later this year, the streaming service will release The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is reportedly the most expensive TV show of all time.While a teaser was previously released, revealing its title, the new trailer unveiled the first full look at the forthcoming return to JRR Tolkien’s Middle Earth since Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy.The new show will run for eight episodes when it arrives this September. After it was reported that the...
Moon Knight is going to be unlike anything you've seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before. In a new cover story with Empire, the same story that unveiled the first look at the Oscar Isaac show's iteration of Mr. Knight, Kevin Feige said the show is going to be brutal. In fact, the Marvel Studios boss said the filmmakers behind the show didn't hold back, despite some heavier content throughout.
Hulu has started production on a new movie with quite a few young stars!. Auli’i Cravalho, Riele Downs, Asher Angel and Chosen Jacobs have all been cast in Darby Harper Wants You To Know, along with Derek Luke, The Wrap reveals. “heard Hulu needed a campy dead cheerleader and...
Netflix’s Marvel comic book series “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” “The Punisher” and “The Defenders” are all leaving the platform for good at the end of February, Variety confirms. The rights to these series are reverting back to Disney, but the studio has not yet announced plans for where “Daredevil” and company will go. Streaming platforms such as Disney Plus and Hulu are possibilities. Disney had no comment when asked by Variety.
Hey Mouseketeers! Still too cold to go outside much? Here are some of our top selections of the new content coming to Disney+ this month. So get cozy, brew some cocoa, and settle in with some movies you may have missed in the theaters, or TV shows you need to catch up on!
Marvel Studios and Disney+’s Ms. Marvel series has yet to lock down a release date, though last year it was estimated that it would come mid-to-late summer. While fans have had to wait longer than expected, some new unconfirmed information indicates that the new series is only a few months away, and that it may even include a beloved superhero team member that could help right one of Marvel TV's previous wrongs.
Hello Wisconsin! Fans of That ‘70s Show are headed to Point Place in the ‘90s with Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter for the Netflix spinoff series, aptly titled That ‘90s Show. Topher Grace and Laura Prepon starred as Eric and Donna in the original show,...
Star Wars has been a game-changer since its inception 45 years ago. Its influence exists throughout all of popular cinema. Its winning formula of epic battles between good and evil, worlds one could only dream, and vast new soundscapes that help us follow characters and their journeys make these expansive adventures explode straight out of imagination and onto the screen for all to see. It's no wonder so many films, and film franchises have taken on the image of Star Wars. Since its initial release in 1977, countless movies have benefitted by replicating or recreating some of the attributes that made Star Wars so incredibly successful. After all, the franchise continued to own the silver screen throughout those long years when new Star Wars films weren't released.
Fans of Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” have been waiting for the new season to start since 2019, and now they’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to see how it ends. When Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report acclaimed drama,...
