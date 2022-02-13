ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rice talks up top four after West Ham snatch Leicester point in injury-time

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeclan Rice says West Ham have to "keep believing" after Craig Dawson's injury-time header earned them a crucial point in the fight to finish in the top four against a Leicester side who had looked set to put their recent struggles behind them. "To get the equaliser at the...

www.tribalfootball.com

