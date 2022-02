LOS ANGELES - It was a show like no other. 500 drones lit up the night sky over downtown Los Angeles as part of an NFL light show to kick off Super Bowl weekend. The display features about 500 drones working in tandem to depict a number of Super Bowl-related images, including the team logos of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, a diagram of a typical play in traditional Xs and Os, and the Lombardi trophy given to the winner of the big game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO