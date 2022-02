The 2022 NFL draft features some of the best receivers and tight ends we’ve seen in recent years. The potential to kickstart any passing offense is intriguing and a lot of fun to talk about. However, one team is in fire need of assembling the NFL’s most feared passing offense. The Cleveland Browns had one of the lowest-rated passing offenses in the NFL. This is the primary reason for the 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. This team can easily take the Cincinnati Bengals’ place next season as the AFC Champion and representative in the Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO