Are U-M Venues Too Quiet?

Following Michigan's tough loss to Ohio State over the weekend, Dickinson retweeted a strong statement from a fan who attended the game.

It's certainly not the first time that a Michigan crowd has been accused of sitting on their hands during a big moment or a big game. In fact, chances are pretty good that if you're one of the rowdier fans in attendance at a U-M sporting event, someone at some point will be asking you to sit down.

The debate over crowd noise at the University of Michigan is one that has been raging for years, but it does seem to carry a bit more weight when a player brings it to light - particularly a player as prominent as Hunter Dickinson.