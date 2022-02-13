ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gary Lineker fumes over late West Ham equaliser

By Rudi Kinsella
punditarena.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Lineker was not one bit happy over West Ham’s late equaliser against Leicester on Sunday evening. Craig Dawson put the ball in the back of the net for West Ham with just minutes left on the clock, and it appeared to touch his arm on the way...

punditarena.com

Comments / 0

punditarena.com

Ireland’s Katie McCabe hits out at Kurt Zouma over alleged animal abuse

Footage of the West Ham player abusing his pet has been shared widely. Ireland’s Katie McCabe has hit out at Kurt Zouma over alleged animal abuse, after footage of him kicking his cat has been released. Zouma is being widely criticised over the incident, which was filmed by his...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Kurt Zouma: West Ham fine player £250,000 over cat video

West Ham United have fined Kurt Zouma the “maximum amount possible” after a video of him abusing his pet cat emerged.The French defender, who played against Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday night, has been widely condemned after a video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping his pet cat.The RSPCA swiftly rebuked the “very upsetting” video after it surfaced online and are leading an investigation while co-operating with Essex Police.The animal welfare charity have also confirmed that Zouma’s two cats have been taken into their care.West Ham and manager David Moyes came under fire after Zouma played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Merced Sun-Star

Zouma fined by West Ham, loses sponsor over animal abuse

Kurt Zouma was fined two weeks' salary by West Ham and lost his sponsorship deal with Adidas on Wednesday after he was filmed kicking and slapping a cat. An animal welfare charity took custody of Zouma’s two cats while it investigates video footage that has been shared widely on social media and led to the France international issuing an apology for his conduct.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Craig Dawson's injury-time equaliser earns point for West Ham as Leicester's set-piece misery continues

Youri Tielemans' penalty puts Leicester level going into half time; Ricardo Pereira scores their second. Craig Dawson heads in an injury-time equaliser from a Bowen corner. The bewildering inability to defend set-pieces is in danger of causing a real set-to at Leicester City. Seconds away from what would have felt like an unlikely restorative victory they conceded again from a corner to raise further questions over whether Brendan Rodgers' time as manager is slowly coming to a close and not just, as he intimated last week, for some of the players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League : Leicester City vs West Ham United Player Ratings as West Ham United get a late point

Leicester City vs West Ham United: Leicester City squared off against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium in the ongoing edition of the Premier League. West Ham United drew 2-2 with Leicester City. West Ham United found the opener from Jarrod Bowen who finished off from close range against Kasper Schmeichel. However just before the end of the first half, Aaron Creswell gifted Leicester City a penalty which was converted by Youri Tielemans. Then Ricardo Pereira managed to bring Leicester City in the front as he headed in from Barnes’s cross. However Craig Dawson came to West Ham’s rescue as he equalised in added time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Dawson header rescues West Ham a point against Leicester City

West Ham United secured a late point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Jarrod Bowen’s opening strike was cancelled out by goals from Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira but Craig Dawson struck late from a corner to keep the Hammers in the Champions League race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

David Moyes denies reports of Declan Rice exit

David Moyes has weighed in. West Ham boss David Moyes has brushed off reports suggesting that Declan Rice is keen to leave the Hammers, amid a recent interview that was broadcast earlier this week. Speaking on the Overlap with Gary Neville, Rice revealed that he wants to ‘win it all’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Leicester vs West Ham final score: Hammers snatch late point

West Ham rescued a point in stoppage time at Leicester City, as Brendan Rodgers’ woes continue. Craig Dawson equalized in the 91st minute to grab a point for the top four chasers, as Leicester had surged into the lead with goals either side of half time from Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira after red-hot Jarrod Bowen had given West Ham the lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kurt Zouma starts for West Ham against Leicester

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma was included in the starting line-up for the Premier League game at Leicester on Sunday. Hammers boss David Moyes played Zouma in Tuesday’s home win against Watford, just over 24 hours after a video showing the player kicking and slapping his pet cat had circulated on social media, sparking widespread condemnation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Leicester vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch live, stream

Leicester vs West Ham is an intriguing clash on Sunday at the King Power Stadium (watch live, 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams will go all-out for the win. The Foxes are struggling as Brendan Rodgers’ side have hit by injuries all season long and they have just five wins in their last 18 Premier League games and the reigning FA Cup champs were dumped out of this years’ competition by second-tier Nottingham Forest. Leicester are 13 points behind where they were at this point of last season, and 19 points down on their points tally in 2019-20 after 21 games. They have struggled against West Ham recently too, as Leicester have lost three-straight games against the Hammers and Rodgers has lost three times on the spin to David Moyes too. Leicester were beaten at Liverpool in midweek but performed slightly better, as Rodgers will hope they can kick on at least push for a Europa League spot in the closing months of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Leicester vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

David Moyes will be hoping on-pitch matters can take centre-stage this weekend after West Ham United hit the headlines for Kurt Zouma’s mistreatment of his pet cat - but with the defender set to stay in the side despite widespread criticism, it’s unlikely to be the case.The Hammers sit fourth in the Premier League table and are chasing Champions League football for next season, but just four points separate themselves from Spurs in seventh so the margin for error is slim.A midweek win over Watford came on Tuesday, before Sunday’s opponents Leicester City suffered defeat at Anfield against Liverpool.Brendan Rodgers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Dawson snatches West Ham dramatic last-gasp point at Leicester

LEICESTER, England, Feb 13 (Reuters) - West Ham United defender Craig Dawson's stoppage-time equaliser ensured Leicester City's frustrating Premier League season continued as he earned his side a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. The major talking point of the game came pre-match with Kurt Zouma named...
PREMIER LEAGUE

