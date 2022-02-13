Timberwolves vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (30-27) play against the Indiana Pacers (39-39) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday February 13, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves 129, Indiana Pacers 120 (Final)

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards’ 37-point performance:

“He’s been in an attack mindset the last few games, and that’s made all the difference.”

Edwards has scored 26, 31 and 37 over his past three games — 54% from 2 and 42% from 3 — and 57% of those shots have came from 2. – 5:38 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Ty is just the fifth player in franchise history with a 20+ point and 15+ assist game.

22 PTS | 16 AST | 5 REB

(h/t @Tony East)

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Minnesota wins. The Brooklyn first-round pick owed to Houston now stands alone at #16. – 5:32 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 16 assists for the Pacers today, one shy of his career high 17 from his final game with the Kings. The kid is off to a great start with his new team, but I’m worried about his collection of short shorts in icy Indianapolis. – 5:31 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Anthony Edwards today:

37 PTS

5 REB

4 AST

4 STL

7-13 3P

That’s his 5th game with 35+ points and 5+ threes. Only Luka Doncic has more before turning 21 (7). pic.twitter.com/rSbYbdYNe9 – 5:29 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

final from @GainbridgeFH. pic.twitter.com/lH1DwmWKCM – 5:27 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Anthony Edwards Vs Pacers

37 points

5 rebounds

4 assists

4 steals

1 block

13/25 FG

7/13 3P

Timberwolves added another one road win (129-120) and Ant did it all on the floor.

#raisedbywolves – 5:27 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves 129, Pacers 120

No postgame pod tonight. Super Bowl.

No postgame pod tonight. Super Bowl.

But I will have @Matt Moore on the pod tomorrow — to talk about this Wolves defense of late and why he's been heavy on the Wolves over all year.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Pacers missed 57 shots tonight and offensive rebounded 22 of them. Terrible.

The Wolves have ranked dead-last in the NBA in defensive rebound rate the entire season. – 5:25 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers fall to the Timberwolves 129-120, held to 22pts in the fourth quarter.

Many good performances, led by Anthony Edwards’ 37pts. Haliburton had 22-5-16, Brissett with 22/13, Lance scored 21 and Jalen Smith added 17/12.

Up next: Tues. at Milwaukee. – 5:25 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Final score: Timberwolves 129, Pacers 120. Haliburton had 22 and 16 while Lance Stephenson and Oshae Brissett also reached 20 points. But the Pacers defense just couldn’t do enough. Two more games til the All-Star break. – 5:25 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Tyrese Haliburton 2nd game with the Pacers:

22 PTS

16 AST

3 TOV

6-12 3P (ties career high) pic.twitter.com/8dTO0LNsWE – 5:25 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Ant has had big game this year, of course.

Very rarely, though, are they dominant end-to-end — little extended lulls here and there. Tonight he was dominant end-to-end.

In a game the Wolves defense begged to lose, Anthony Edwards saved it with his offense — 37 points tonight. – 5:24 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tony East @TEastNBA

Tyrese Haliburton has the 5th 20+ points and 15+ assists game in Pacers history. He joins Jalen Rose, Vern Flemming, Jeff Teague, and Ricky Sobers as the only guys to do it for the franchise. – 5:22 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

too quick.

too strong.

A1 is cooking. pic.twitter.com/8HL73Qwgzq – 5:21 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Anthony Edwards will be one of the main candidates for the 2022-23 KIA MVP trophy. He takes his game into another level. And he’s just in the beginning. #raisedbywolves – 5:19 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Tyrese Haliburton has 22pts and 16 assists, and notably 6 of his 7 FGs have been from range. And several have been five feet off the line. Wow. – 5:19 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

SEVENTH TRIPLE OF THE NIGHT FOR ANT

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2bmtvTEu7J – 5:13 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Just an Anthony Edwards takeover to save the day – 5:09 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Pacers with Tyrese Haliburton as their main ball handler gonna be a serious problem in this league. And a real fun to watch team for the fans, as well. #pacers #goldblooded – 5:08 PM

Listen here 👉 https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

KAT just kicked Terry Taylor while shooting the ball. Got called for an offensive foul, his fifth foul of the game. He heads to the bench. #Pacers – 5:04 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Tristan Thompson and Terry Taylor, also know as the TTTT lineup. – 4:58 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

15 point third quarter by Ant 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e4CA2yFuvC – 4:57 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton ends the 3Q with a floating bank shot.

T-Wolves lead 102-98 over the #Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton with 16 points and 13 assists. Oshae Brissett has 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards has 31 points. KAT has 13 points and 11 boards. – 4:56 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

a 24-12 run to close the third. LET’S FINISH 👏 pic.twitter.com/sPzgPkenRC – 4:55 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Heading to the fourth quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 102-98.

Edwards leads all with 31 points, on 11-21 shooting and 6-11 from deep, his second straight 30+ point game. Tonight marks the first time in his career that he’s tallied consecutive 30+ point games. – 4:55 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Minnesota had a lead as high as 18 at times in the third quarter, but the Pacers stuck with it and locked in on defense during the frame and cut the lead to 4. It’s 102-98 with 12 minutes to go. Haliburton has 16 points and 13 assists. – 4:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I wanna see this Pacers team with Myles Turner. They’re pretty fun. – 4:54 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton with his second turnover. He whipped a pass that hit Tristan Thompson in the head and went out of bounds. #Pacers – 4:54 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

The Timberwolves led by 18 in this quarter. They lead by 4 at the end of it. And it might be worse if not for 31 from Anthony Edwards. – 4:53 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Jalen Smith in 17 minutes off the bench:

17 PTS

6-8 FG

5 REB

#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/YDcTOiI9g0 – 4:52 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers cut the lead to 2, and then Ant Edwards buries another 3. He has 31. – 4:51 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

A little defense going a long way for the Pacers right now. Minnesota has 6 points in the last 5 minutes of action and the Pacers have cut the lead to 3. – 4:48 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

pushin’ the pace 💨

@Lance Stephenson ➡️ @Oshae Brissett pic.twitter.com/kNjHPSymR6 – 4:47 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Pacers’ defense still weak, guys still getting hurt, offense still too stagnant… but Haliburton is really, really good. – 4:47 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Haliburton has 14 points and 13 assists. He’s controlling the offense with ease. #Pacers – 4:46 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton with a 3 and the #Pacers have cut the lead to 93-85. – 4:44 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers-Timberwolves, where defense is optional.

Likely headed for 200+ combined points with another quarter to go. – 4:43 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

different spot, same result.

A1 up to 25 points 👀 pic.twitter.com/53ifGTXmy5 – 4:43 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota leads 90-78 with 5:37 left in the third quarter.

Edwards is up to 25 points on 9-18 shooting, including 4-9 from deep, his 21st game this season with 4+ threes (34th career). He’s now scored 25+ points in three straight games. – 4:42 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Wolves had the lead to 18 but Indiana cuts it back to 12, leading to a Finch timeout. – 4:40 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Tyrese Haliburton has 11 points & 11 assists in 25 minutes for the Pacers right now. – 4:39 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

stepback ☔️

@Tyrese Haliburton | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/T8ul3Lvvnb – 4:36 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers defense has been atrocious as of late. – 4:36 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Timeout Indiana as the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 84-67 with 9:12 left in the third quarter.

Four of the five starters are in double-figure scoring today, led by Edwards’ 19 points, approaching his third straight 20+ point game (32nd this season). – 4:34 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers starting Jalen Smith in the second half in place of Chris Duarte, who’s ruled out for the game with a sore big left toe. He’s not on the bench.

Defense has been the issue. 74pts they allowed in the 1H was just shy of a season record by an opponent. Hawks had 76 last week. – 4:30 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers start the second half with Buddy Hield at the 2, Oshae Brissett at the 3, and Jalen Smith at the 4 with Duarte injured. Interesting shuffle. Basically any young guy + Haliburton minutes are worth monitoring the rest of this season. – 4:29 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota outscored Indiana in the second quarter 41-25 to take a 74-62 lead at the half.

It marks the 10th 40+ point quarter (3rd 40+ point second quarter) the @Minnesota Timberwolves have had this season, the second-most in team history (13 times, 2019-20). – 4:28 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the @PointsBetIN Numbers at the Half: pic.twitter.com/R3ARHbwS0m – 4:21 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Anthony Edwards with an Anthony Edwards dunk. He’s gotta be one of the best in-game dunkers in the league. Dude just detonates on the rim.

📸 me pic.twitter.com/cA9DuzVKJL – 4:19 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

halftime.

@Oshae Brissett: 18p/6r

@Lance Stephenson: 11p/2a

@Tyrese Haliburton: 8p/4r/10a pic.twitter.com/q6a4Y4ANXP – 4:15 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

When Anthony Edwards’ confidence is peaking, you can tell because he goes into the post for post up opportunities.

Ant with 15 points, 4 boards and 3 assists, +16 in the first half.

Wolves 74, Pacers 62 – 4:13 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Oshae Brissett buries a corner 3 at the buzzer on a pass from Lance Stephenson, but the refs say it was a tad too late.

T-Wolves lead 74-62 at halftime. Brissett with 18 points. Tyrese Haliburton with eight points, 10 assists and four rebounds. #Pacers – 4:13 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Timberwolves lead the Pacers 74-62 at the half. Pacers defense has been… not great these last two games. Brissett has 18, Lance has 11, and Haliburton has 10 assists, but it won’t matter if the Pacers keep letting teams hit 50% from deep. – 4:13 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Naz Reid a +21 in the first half. – 4:12 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves outscored the Pacers by 20 in the 9 minutes that Jordan McLaughlin played in the first half. – 4:12 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

OSHAE WITH THE FOLLOW 😤

he has 18 PTS in the first half. pic.twitter.com/IORajVhBbi – 4:10 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Oshae Brissett with his second straight podium game? He’s already tied his season high with 18 points and the first half isn’t over. Think he likes playing with Tyrese Haliburton? #Pacers – 4:09 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

10 assists for Haliburton in 1.5 quarters so far pic.twitter.com/MCvk43LZXw – 4:07 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Oshae Brissett up to 18 points, which ties a season-high. It’s still the second quarter. – 4:06 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

he can do this too. 💦

@Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/u5nGEUdRkV – 4:06 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton with 10 assists in the first half. He’s three away from tying the #Pacers‘ record for dimes in any half, per @Tony East. He’d be tied with T.J. McConnell, Domantas Sabonis and Jamaal Tinsley.

3:44 to go before the break. – 4:05 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

10 AST in the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2PuITUr2RW – 4:04 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

For the 30th time in Pacers history, a player has 10 assists in a half. Tyrese Haliburton just hit that mark.

The record for a half is 13 (McConnell, Sabonis, and Tinsley all did it once). – 4:03 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Chris Duarte is out for the rest of the game with a sore left big toe. #Pacers – 4:00 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

One of my favorite things with Chris Finch’s rotations is he lets the hot-hand, any hot-hand, run.

Naz Reid with a really good first stint and Finch is rolling with him for 9 minutes. – 3:59 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

sheesh 👀

@Tyrese Haliburton | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/RpUgzC1Arl – 3:56 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Ant without KAT + DLo on the floor rotation is working again (as it has all season).

The 5-man group of Naz + McDaniels + Beasley + Ant + JMac is on a 30-17 run — taking the lead after the starting group floundered in the first quarter. – 3:55 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Tristan Thompson in for his first minutes tonight. Every active Pacer has now played in this one. – 3:53 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tristan Thompson checks in. #Pacers – 3:53 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Haliburton has 8 dimes in 12 minutes, but he just had his first turnover and the T-Wolves have taken control and lead 51-44. #Pacers – 3:51 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

The bench + Ant leading the charge has the Wolves rolling here in the second quarter. McLaughlin three leads to a timeout for the Pacers amid a 10-2 Wolves run. 51-44 Wolves. – 3:51 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Haliburton has 8 assists already in this game. Some real tidy passes from a guy who has only been on the team for about 5 days. Pacers down 7, though. – 3:51 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

With his second three-pointer of the afternoon, Malik Beasley has passed Wally Szczerbiak for 5th on the @Minnesota Timberwolves All-Time three pointers list with 344 threes. – 3:50 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Anthony Edwards just threw down a vicious dunk. Jalen Smith with a business decision.

📸s me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/iirpnfFZ4a – 3:48 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Edwards was super aggressive attacking the rim in Chicago. At it again in Indiana. – 3:47 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Timeout Pacers as the @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 13-5 run over the last 2:37 (0:57, 1st quarter to 10:20, 2nd quarter) to tie the game at 39.

Edwards is up to 11 points, including 6 here to start the 2nd quarter.

Minnesota outscoring Indiana in the paint 20-16. – 3:46 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Ty out here dishin’

6 AST in 9 MIN.

@Tyrese Haliburton ➡️ @Duane Washington Jr pic.twitter.com/E6KHDVJ6Eu – 3:45 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Keifer Sykes checks in after a DNP last game. #Pacers – 3:43 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton starts the 2Q and then throws a dime to Duane Washington Jr. for a fast-break layup. #Pacers – 3:42 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 37-33.

Towns is leading the way with 6 points and 5 rebounds.

With his three-pointer at the 8:14 mark of the first quarter, Beverley connected on his 800th career three-pointer. – 3:40 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

End of 1Q: #Pacers 37, Timberwolves 33

Oshae Brissett with 11 points, Lance Stephenson with 8. – 3:40 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

That bucket as time expired is a good example of Anthony Edwards growing understanding of working with the clock.

That was a real problem end of quarter his rookie year.

One big thing with Ant this year is his basketball IQ has definitely grown. – 3:39 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

off and running at @GainbridgeFH. pic.twitter.com/RSGWMfDzlP – 3:39 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

The new-look Pacers are fast starters. They’re up 37-33 on Minnesota after one quarter. Brissett leads the way with 11 points, he hit a trio of 3s. – 3:39 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Timberwolves trail the Pacers 37-33 at the end of the first quarter. Defense not magically cured. Rotations are all over the place among the starting group and guys are running free. Offense turned it over 6 times. – 3:39 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Jalen Smith is 3-for-4 on 3s in his first two games with the #Pacers. Shooting with confidence for a guy who is a career 26.2% 3-pointer shooter. – 3:38 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Chris Duarte (sore big left toe) is questionable to return. #Pacers – 3:35 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Update: Chris Duarte (sore big left toe) is questionable to return. – 3:34 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lance Stephenson with a dime to Terry Taylor for dunk. Nine assists on 10 baskets so far for the #Pacers, who lead 29-24. – 3:31 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Oshae has 11 points in the first quarter 🔥

@Oshae Brissett | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/GRtAuuyKg0 – 3:30 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton gets called for his second foul. He subs out with 3:01 left in the 1Q. Buddy Hield replaces him and Jalen Smith relieves Oshae. #Pacers – 3:29 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Terry Taylor checks in as backup center. Was curious where (if) his spot in the rotation would be with all the new guys after he missed the last game. Immediately finds Oshae Brissett for a dunk. – 3:26 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Terry Taylor checking in at center. He’s guarding KAT. #Pacers – 3:25 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Osha333 Brissett with his third 3. #Pacers lead 21-17. – 3:23 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The effectiveness of the KAT-DLo pick and roll is going up. Time to spike the volume. – 3:22 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Chris Duarte just got hurt and exited the game for Lance Stephenson. He tripped over a Wolves player a few possessions ago and injured something. Not on the Pacers bench right now. – 3:20 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lance Stephenson just subbed in for Chris Duarte. Duarte went to the locker room. Something to keep an eye on. Duarte tripped over someone’s fit and landed on his side earlier in the game. #Pacers – 3:20 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Chris Duarte tweaked his ankle so Rick Carlisle used a timeout. He wanted to return to the court, but was in too much pain.

Now is heading back to the locker room. – 3:20 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Oshae Brissett with two early 3s. #Pacers up 13-7. – 3:15 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Buddy Hield just went behind his back at midcourt to avoid a take foul by D’Angelo Russell, then finished with a flush. Really impressive. – 3:15 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

With his first triple of the afternoon, @Anthony Edwards surpasses 2,500 points, becoming the 4th-youngest (20y192d) player in @NBA history to reach the 2500-career-point mark.

Full list: pic.twitter.com/3pcKAcCq8X – 3:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton with a dime to Goga Bitadze for a dunk to start the game. #Pacers – 3:13 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

I try to keep Chris Duarte’s quotes as raw as possible for my stories. Sometimes he’s self-conscious about his English, but there’s no shame in the imperfections.

One time @PatBoylanPacers reminded Chris that his English is still better than our Spanish. 😂

📸 me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/eZRTeGeCin – 2:58 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Pretty sure Karl-Anthony Towns wears a size 37 😂

📸 me pic.twitter.com/mac08Gxjhk – 2:46 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters today:

— Tyrese Haliburton

— Chris Duarte

— Buddy Hield

— Oshae Brissett

— Goga Bitadze – 2:42 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Malcolm Brogdon was listed as questionable today, and Rick Carlisle wasn’t sure if he would be available or not today pregame. He’s officially OUT. The Brogdon + Haliburton backcourt debut will have to wait. – 2:14 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is OUT today. #Pacers – 2:13 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for today’s game vs. Minnesota:

Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)

Isaiah Jackson – Out (right ankle sprain)

Myles Turner – Out (left foot)

T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot)

Ricky Rubio – Out (left knee) pic.twitter.com/hXNZP85PdV – 2:12 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Pacers

KAT over 1.5 made 3s

– Guarded by Bitadze/Thompson

Brissett over 20.5 pts + rebs + asts

– Plays like Javonte Green from the Bulls

Hailburton over 2 made FTs

– Wolves foul rate

Bitadze under 16.5 pts + rebs + asts

– Could get played off floor – 1:58 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Forgot to share this from yesterday. But Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, is a high school referee. So I asked him if they ever disagree on calls.

“He’s a terrible ref if you ask me, but it’s all love.” 😂😂 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/je1uZlILMH – 1:55 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch says Tyrese Haliburton is “really growing into a dangerous player.”

Noted that he was in Houston when James Harden became a full-blown star and sees a similar opportunity for Haliburton with the #Pacers. – 1:40 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards in IN today against Indiana – 1:36 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Anthony Edwards in IN for Minnesota today. He will play against the Pacers. – 1:35 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Chris Finch says Anthony Edwards (left patella tendinopathy) is IN tonight. #Pacers – 1:35 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Thought this would be a great KAT matchup today against the Pacers, who, similar to the Bulls, don’t have anyone to check KAT. Just Goga Bitadze and Isaiah Jackson.

But now, with Jackson being ruled out, we’re going to see Tristan Thompson play. KAT v. Tristan… – 1:34 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Rick Carlisle describes Tyrese Haliburton as “a piece that would fit in any puzzle.” #Pacers – 1:29 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Also, Terry Taylor is available today after missing the last game due to a non-COVID-19 illness. #Pacers – 1:26 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Rick Carlisle says the #Pacers have to take care of the ball against the Timberwolves, who have one of the most explosive offenses in the league. – 1:25 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Rick Carlisle says he hasn’t heard anything about Malcolm Brogdon’s status. Doubts that he will play today. Brogdon’s been out with a sore right Achilles. #Pacers – 1:21 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Hey, #iubb fans, do you remember former Maryland star Jalen Smith? The guy who taunted you all after the Terps staged a comeback win against the Hoosiers in 2020? Lol of course you do.

Well, he’s back in Indiana after the #Pacers traded for him. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:13 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

and to think tyrese haliburton was just “getting dnps in sacramento” pic.twitter.com/Nrx2rZOoSy – 10:49 AM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

No idea if it’s a record, but Nikola Jokic having 3 game-saving blocks in the last 6 seconds of games in one season is kind of crazy.

Throw in Barton’s vs. Minnesota (https://t.co/o3T7UvulZ8) & the Nuggets have 4 as a team. pic.twitter.com/oJa1eUut3P – 9:52 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report: Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is OUT today against the Timberwolves. Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is questionable.

Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Ricky Rubio are all OUT. – 9:43 AM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

