7 p.m. vs. Detroit • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM Wild update: The Wild is on a roll at home, winning 11 of 12 games at Xcel Energy Center. Over those 12 games, the Wild has outscored opponents 59-27. G Cam Talbot is 4-0 during his past four starts with a 1.36 goals-against average and .955 save percentage in that span. ... Backup Kaapo Kahkonen will start tonight, however. ... LW Jordan Greenway is one point shy of 100 for his career. RW Marcus Foligno still has one game to serve on his two-game suspension for kneeing the Jets' Adam Lowry on Tuesday. ... D Matt Dumba (lower body) is out and Jordie Benn will step in.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO