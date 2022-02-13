Paige and Nihil Young Deliver Peaceful Vibes on ‘Lonely Night’

Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival lands in Snowmass Village, Colorado on July 8-11, featuring Phantoms, Desert Dwellers, ATTLAS, and more!. Drishti Beats was born out of the meshing of yoga and high vibrational dance music passions. Unlike most vinyasa classes, Drishti brought another element to the table – their very own four-piece band specializing in downtempo chill electronic beats, melodic live voice, rap/beatbox, percussion, and saxophone. While Drishti Beats previously set a course for international success by appearing at festivals including EDC Las Vegas, Lightning in a Bottle, and Mysteryland, that was just the beginning. Now, they are ready to take the next step along their path to greatness with the debut of their curated festival, Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival.
