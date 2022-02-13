Paige and Nihil Young Deliver Peaceful Vibes on ‘Lonely Night’

International house music icon Black Coffee is set to make his return to Coachella this year and you shouldn’t miss out on his set!. There’s no doubt that Coachella knocked it out of the park this year with their lineup this year. While the festival is featuring the likes of Billie Eilish, Ye, and Harry Styles in the headliner slots, it’s the highly curated list of artists below them that truly make it a “must-attend” festival. In the lead-up to this year’s edition of Coachella, we will be highlighting some of the artists billed artists who will be taking the stage on the Polo Fields this April and deserve the spotlight – this week is focused on Black Coffee.

