ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Paige and Nihil Young Deliver Peaceful Vibes on ‘Lonely Night’

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePaige and Nihil Young team up for their first release on Purified Records that’s filled with serene soundscapes to explore. There are few labels in the dance music scene that consistently offer up tranquil soundscapes quite like Nora En Pure’s Purified Records. While many have come from the label boss herself,...

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
edmidentity.com

Drishti Beats Delivers Sparkling Lineup for 2022 Festival

Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival lands in Snowmass Village, Colorado on July 8-11, featuring Phantoms, Desert Dwellers, ATTLAS, and more!. Drishti Beats was born out of the meshing of yoga and high vibrational dance music passions. Unlike most vinyasa classes, Drishti brought another element to the table – their very own four-piece band specializing in downtempo chill electronic beats, melodic live voice, rap/beatbox, percussion, and saxophone. While Drishti Beats previously set a course for international success by appearing at festivals including EDC Las Vegas, Lightning in a Bottle, and Mysteryland, that was just the beginning. Now, they are ready to take the next step along their path to greatness with the debut of their curated festival, Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival.
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO
edmidentity.com

YOU ME US WE Was a Sentimental Celebration of CharlestheFirst’s Life

The YOU ME US WE memorial show was full of beautiful energy shared among the community CharlestheFirst lovingly built. When you hear the name CharlestheFirst, you can’t help but think of music created with a big heart and loving intentions. His unique blend of hip-hop influences and sexy bass intertwined to create something special. This drew fans in from all walks of life, and his passing hit the community hard. To celebrate his life and legacy, many of his faithful followers, friends, and family headed to The Mission Ballroom in Denver for YOU ME US WE or tuned in remotely to catch the livestream.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Veerus Drops His Fourth EP on Drumcode

Italian techno producer Veerus heads back to his home at Drumcode with his latest release, the three-track Yard EP. Since first becoming part of the Drumcode family back in 2019, Veerus has continued to impress with each passing release. During this time, the Italian DJ and producer gifted techno lovers around the world with EPs including Hypnosis, Recovery, and System that all feature his signature booming basslines and dramatic tones. Now, Veerus has returned to Drumcode for his latest EP to grace the label, Yard.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Get to Know Julien Earle and His New Project r3flection

Julien Earle spent years in the scene churning out some quality tunes and now has embarked on the next chapter of his story as r3flection. Since first breaking onto the scene years ago, Julien Earle has traveled through a number of different genre realms while crafting up immersive tunes. Beginning his journey in the realm of left-field, he found a passion for electronic beats after diving deeper into the sounds of lo-fi. This helped push him further into the underground as his exploration of techno began, leading to releases on prominent labels such as 1605, Kraftek, and Respekt.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Nora En Pure
edmidentity.com

Coachella 2022 Artist of the Week || Black Coffee

International house music icon Black Coffee is set to make his return to Coachella this year and you shouldn’t miss out on his set!. There’s no doubt that Coachella knocked it out of the park this year with their lineup this year. While the festival is featuring the likes of Billie Eilish, Ye, and Harry Styles in the headliner slots, it’s the highly curated list of artists below them that truly make it a “must-attend” festival. In the lead-up to this year’s edition of Coachella, we will be highlighting some of the artists billed artists who will be taking the stage on the Polo Fields this April and deserve the spotlight – this week is focused on Black Coffee.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Mersiv and SuperAve.’s ‘How I Step’ is the Collab Bass Lovers Needed

Mersiv and SuperAve. blend freeform bass and catchy hip-hop beats to create the How I Step EP – out now on Deadbeats. A collaboration between Mersiv and SuperAve. is sure to be music to any bass lover’s ears. Both artists have climbed their way up the ranks of the bass scene with releases on prestigious labels such as WAKAAN. SuperAve. even released a “Dreams,” a track that was featured on Mersiv’s MorFlo Records via the Dreamscape compilation and played as support for several of his headlining shows. It was only a matter of time before these two artists and their distinctive styles came together.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Wilkinson Delivers on Fiery New Album ‘Cognition’

Drum and bass guru Wilkinson returns to the spotlight with his newest full-length album, Cognition, featuring 12 tunes to kickstart your weekend. Over the past decade, few artists in drum and bass have achieved as much as the mighty Wilkinson. From his groundbreaking 2013 album Lazers Not Included to his collaborative LP Portals alongside Sub Focus in 2020, this beloved DnB artist has once again leveled up to a league of his own with his most recent album Cognition. Marking his third solo studio album, Wilkinson has the entire drum and bass community on the edge of their seats as they anxiously awaited its release for months.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Nikki Nair Goes to “Step 2” of His Career with New Label Launch

Nikki Nair sets off in a new direction as a label boss for his freshly minted imprint, n goes to infinity, and drops “step 2” to celebrate. Nikki Nair is no stranger to the scene as his tunes have captured the attention of many who have fallen for his captivating style. Since first emerging on the scene, his EPs have found homes on labels like Dirtybird, Lobster Theremin, Gobstopper, Pretty Weird, and Scuffed Recordings, to name a few. Last year, the Atlanta-based DJ and producer continued to grow as he touched down in the UK to conquer more territory in the dance music realm through a series of shows.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lonely#Dance Music#Purified Records#Frequenza Records
edmidentity.com

96 Vibe Releases a Spicy, Two-Track EP on House of Hustle

San Francisco-based DJ and producer 96 Vibe looks to House of Hustle for his latest release that will make your body move. 96 Vibe has carved out his own space in the scene while shaking the Bay Area more than the tectonic plates underneath its surface. He’s continued to climb the ranks with his promiscuous tribal tech house sound in tow and continues to impress with releases that have landed on labels including Preda Records, FRESH BAKED RECORDS, Club Sweat, and Holy Molé Music.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
edmidentity.com

Darin Epsilon and Galestian Release the ‘RESET’ EP on Desert Hearts Black

Darin Epsilon and Galestian set sail with Desert Hearts Black and explore a new realm with their latest release, the RESET EP. As Desert Hearts helps usher in a new era for house and techno the party continues to thrive for the love of dark and sultry soundscapes on their sublabel Desert Hearts Black with Marbs at the helm. This year, the imprint kicked things off with the label head delivering the first release of the year, and now the imprint has brought on Darin Epsilon and Galestian to join in on the fun with the RESET EP.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Hartshorn Curates Vibrant Tunes Ahead of Basscon Wasteland

Hartshorn stopped by ahead of his debut at Basscon Wasteland to curate a playlist highlighting his uplifting sound and biggest influences. Hartshorn has consistently spread UK hardcore sounds all over the world for nearly a decade. Hailing from Denver, he’s cemented himself a place in hard dance music with his infectious sounds and speedy beats, securing releases on Keeping The Rave Alive, 24/7 Hardcore, Basscon Records, and recently became the first American artist to release on Electric Fox with “Wind Me Up.” With a number of UK tours under his belt, this champion of happy hardcore looks to continue to elevate the sound in 2022 with his debut at Southern California’s premier hardstyle event, Basscon Wasteland.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Adventure Club Continues to Explore Duality with ‘LOVE // CHAOS’

Beloved bass duo Adventure Club gifts fans with a dose of melodic dubstep in their long-awaited album LOVE // CHAOS, out now via Ultra Music. Adventure Club is a name that any bass lover would instantly recognize. Their signature melodic sound with heavy-hitting chords and an aura of euphoria has kept them relevant in the scene for years. With a flurry of releases this past year, like “You’ll Never Be Alone” with Kaivon and “Away From Myself” with ALRT, fans can now rejoice as the duo’s second album, LOVE // CHAOS, is finally here.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
edmidentity.com

Punctual and Jordan Shaw “Do It All Again” on Monstercat

Punctual teams up with Jordan Shaw for the release of the upbeat banger, “Do It All Again,” ahead of their forthcoming EP on Monstercat. UK-based duo Punctual is indeed punctual with the timing of their releases. They’ve delivered some bass-thumping club bangers since first arriving on the scene while also working with other artists like Jason Derulo on his tune “Acapulco.” Now, these two have crafted up a fresh tune, “Do It All Again,” that’s arrived just in time for the start of festival season.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Shapov Enters ‘New Dimensions’ with New EP

Russian artist Shapov continues to show that he knows how to break boundaries and explore New Dimensions with his latest EP. Russian DJ and producer Shapov is no stranger to breaking boundaries and exploring new styles in his productions. Having worked with artists such as Armin van Buuren on the Trilogy EP, as well as Vini Vici and NERVO on “My World” and Axwell on “Belong,” he continues to showcase his versatility as an artist. Now, Shapov is set on reaching new heights yet again by releasing the future rave-inspired New Dimensions EP on Armada Music.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Showtek Gives Us a Taste of Their New Sound in This Winter Mix

Showtek continues their sonic evolution with their latest single, “Pour It Down” with Verité, and spun up a mix to celebrate its release. From their early days in the hardstyle scene to their exploration of other genres in the dance music scene, legendary duo Showtek has done it all. While the pandemic might’ve prevented them from dominating the decks at festivals around the world, it didn’t slow down their time spent in the studio and that’s paid dividends with a number of releases. Last year, Showtek continued to drop impressive tunes such as “Pum Pum” and “What Is Love” with Theresa Rex, along with the two-track Mercy EP.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

VLCN Heads to Rude Service with His Newest EP, ‘The Unknown’

Rising bass producer VLCN takes listeners on a journey through The Unknown with his latest release on Rude Service Records. VLCN is an artist that’s been capturing the ears of many in the bass scene as of late as he continues to grow his fanbase and push the boundaries of his sound. While he’s become known for heavy-hitting bass music, he continues to shock listeners by exploring other realms of the genre and further proving his capabilities as a producer. Recent standout tracks from VLCN include “Run It Back” with Kloud30, along with “Pull Up” on Bassrush Records and “Love Me Better” on Bear Grillz‘ Rude Service.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

AREA15 Drops Lineup for We’re All Mad Here Experience

Go down the rabbit hole with CloZee, ATTLAS, VEIL, and more as they take over AREA15 in Las Vegas for We’re All Mad Here!. AREA15 is a space unlike anything else on the planet. Home to Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and a plethora of other immersive worlds, exhibits, and installations, this creative space has also been known to host the best parties and music experiences in Las Vegas. From headline nights with Gorgon City to huge takeovers by Desert Hearts and Playa Playground, AREA15 has its finger on the pulse of the dance music scene. Now, with even warmer temperatures ahead, they’re gearing up to host an Alice In Wonderland-inspired event called We’re All Mad Here.
ENTERTAINMENT
Charleston City Paper

Secret Guest band reemerges for live show at Royal American

Local indie rock outfit Secret Guest will reassemble for a Feb. 19 performance at The Royal American downtown after taking a bit of a hiatus and switching up its lineup. “We’ve been dipping the proverbial toe back in,” said frontman Brett Nash of resuming live shows. The Feb. 19 performance will feature guitarist Drew McQuiston, keyboardist Camille Rhoden, bassist Dr. Dence and drummer Michael Milam, with Asheville-based grunge rock band Powder Horns and Columbia-based post pop outfit Melon In.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Dan Andriano & The Bygones – Dear Darkness

Grounding so many musicians for so long hasn’t been pleasant, but one positive has been that a diverse range of albums written and recorded during a period where they couldn’t do much else are now starting to appear. One such “lockdowncore” effort is the new offering from Alkaline Trio bassist and co-vocalist Dan Andriano, who dedicated listeners will know is prone to producing much more than frequently adored pitch-black pop-punk.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy