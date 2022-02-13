ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden speaks with Ukraine's leader as U.S. officials warn of imminent Russian attack

By Becky Sullivan, Charles Maynes
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 1 day ago
The United States will "respond swiftly and decisively" to further Russian aggression against Ukraine, President Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, as U.S. officials continue to warn that a Russian invasion could happen any day. Tensions remain sky-high over the situation along Ukraine's borders, where the U.S....

