Family Relationships

In a twist of fate, a family straddles the Russia-Ukraine conflict

By Daniel Estrin
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Daniel Estrin discovered while reporting from Ukraine that the current geopolitical drama touches his family's history in unexpected ways. History can surprise us. A conflict that can seem very, very far away can have ripples that reach close to home. This next story is about a family that finds itself on...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Family History
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

ABOUT

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

