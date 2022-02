Tariq St. Patrick has found even more trouble on the first “Power” spinoff. “Power Book II: Ghost” has focused on Tariq St. Patrick’s journey after he killed his father James St. Patrick. Initially, Tariq was trying to avoid prison time for his father’s murder. And his mother Tasha was willing to take the murder charge to spare his future. After Tariq was able to work things out and get Tasha put in witness protection, he’s been trying to make it on his own. On season 2, things have only gotten more complicated. Tariq is once again trying to avoid a prison sentence. He’s being looked at as the person responsible for the deaths of his professor and a police officer. Plus, Tariq created a successful drug operation on the campus of his university.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO