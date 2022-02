Super Bowl LVI is upon us, and while the Houston Texans will not be there once more, there will be a number of familiar faces to watch for on Sunday afternoon. For the hometown Los Angeles Rams, keep an eye out for running back and special teamer Buddy Howell. In his first season with the Rams, Howell has made 10 appearances for LA before landing on injured reserve for the majority of December. He went on to play 12 snaps against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, recording two tackles.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO