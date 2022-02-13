ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Album Review: “Laurel Hell”

By Bailey Bujnosek
Cover picture for the articleMitski returns from a two-year hiatus with a moody synth-pop album that isn’t quite sure of its sound, but makes up for it with her signature vulnerable lyricism. “Laurel Hell” is Mitski’s sixth studio album, though it might not have existed today if she hadn’t been contractually obligated to release another...

