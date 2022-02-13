Report: Conor Gallagher Set for Chelsea Return After Successful Crystal Palace Spell

Chelsea's loan midfielder Conor Gallagher is set to return to the club at the end of the season after a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old has been impressive for the Eagles this season, featuring in 21 matches this season and scoring seven goals.

As per Telegraph Sport, Gallagher will return to Chelsea at the end of the season to fight for his place in Thomas Tuchel's side.

The report states: "Gallagher will return from his successful loan at Crystal Palace to compete for a place in midfield."

Chelsea have a competitive midfield, a factor in the decision to let Gallagher leave temporarily this season, and exits are expected as the club listen to offers for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley.

Saul Niguez is expected to return to Atletico Madrid at the end of his loan, while the futures of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho may be decided with their contracts set to expire in 2023.

Tuchel's side are also linked with incoming midfielders, as well as the returns of Gallagher and Billy Gilmour. Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni have been targeted by the club.

When asked about his future, Gallagher refused to answer whether he'd return to the club at the end of the season.

He said: "We know that Chelsea is one of the best teams in the world right now. It's a tough team to get into. But I'm not thinking about that right now."

It remains to be seen as to whether he will return but Tuchel will be keeping an eye on him.

