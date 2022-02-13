NXpress Nintendo Podcast 271: Pokemon Legends: Arceus Review

I am and always have been a Halo fan. Like so many other gamer’s my introduction to Xbox was via Halo, I had stopped by a friend’s house after school in December 2001 to pick up my homework he had copied. As I was on my way out I heard the now-familiar theme song and was stopped in my tracks. Ever since then, roughly one-month post-release, Halo has been a significant part of my life. Needless to say, I was quite excited for Halo Infinite and the first Halo campaign in six years. But as more and more information was released regarding the game’s format and the developers hinted at the prospect of a larger more pseudo-open-world Halo campaign I began to worry. I didn’t want a Far Cry style Halo game and unfortunately for me, that’s exactly what we got. While in pursuit of their open-world vision for Halo Infinite, 343 industries seem to have lost sight of what makes up the essence of Halo and in that pursuit, the developers appear to have been willing to sacrifice anything and everything in service to the open world.
