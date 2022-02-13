ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NXpress Nintendo Podcast 271: Pokemon Legends: Arceus Review

By NXpress Podcast
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, Campbell Gill and special guest Yoshiller keep the fun going after their Direct discussion with an in-depth exploration of the good, the bad, and the (literally) ugly of Pokemon Legends Arceus! What begins as...

All Pokemon That Evolve Using a Thunder Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers want to know which Pokemon evolve using a Thunder Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Thunder Stones were made popular in the Pokemon television series, the Indigo League, when franchise protagonist, Pikachu, was given with the choice to evolve. In the face of combat against its evolved form, Raichu, in a gym battle against Lt. Surge for the Thunder Badge, series protagonist, Ash Ketchum, obtained a Thunder Stone and debated evolving his partner to make him stronger.. While Pikachu obviously did not end up evolving, the Thunder Stone has since become an item with a rather complicated history.
The Counterpart - Pokemon Legends: Arceus Walkthrough

This video is part 23 of IGN's Pokemon Legends: Arceus gameplay walkthrough. In it we complete the first part of the mission "The Counterpart" 00:00: Opening 05:11: The Origin Ore 08:17: Battle Against Charm 12:41: Reporting to Laventon 14:47: The Origin Ball 21:18: Battle Against Dialga 25:10: Dialga Caught For more Pokemon Legends: Arceus tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-legends-arceus/
Pokemon Legends Arceus: ‘The Counterpart’ walkthrough

Pokemon Legends Arceus is available on Nintendo Switch. The following is a continuation of our walkthrough — a guide to “The Counterpart” mission. So, now we have our plan. Rebuild the red chain, do something with a Pokeball, and find the rest of the plates. Also, Volo is apparently also trying to collect them too. Hopefully for helpful reasons but probably not, that dude is super suss.
It’s a shame you can’t battle friends in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but the changes are worth it

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is brave. After years of relative stagnancy and careful iteration, it represents a major step forward for the Pokemon franchise. Sure, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have made these changes in a game whose naming is clearly geared to angle it at a spin-off, but Legends Arceus is also set apart from Pokemon’s other side stories, which have generally speaking been more cheaply made and rooted in other genres. This is a spin-off with all the ambition and budget of a main game.
True Ending - Pokemon Legends: Arceus

This gameplay video includes the final battle and cutscenes for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, in what can be considered the true, secret ending. Unlock Main Mission 27 The Deified Pokemon by completing your Pokedex, then you'll be able to meet, battle, and catch Arceus. Completing the Pokedex and then this main mission is the only way how to catch Arceus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
Game Pass Anonymous 2. Rare Games Throughout History

Listen to “2. Rare Games Throughout History” on Spreaker. During this week’s meeting of Game Pass Anonymous, we discuss Rare games throughout history. What eras of Rare were the best and what games live on in our memories!. News writer and Xbox reviewer. Patrick lives in Minneapolis...
Nintendo Direct February 2022: Top 5 Reveals

For as notorious as Nintendo Directs are for being hit-or-miss with their announcements, there is absolutely nothing like them when they’re firing on all cylinders. Today’s Direct proved that Nintendo is indeed attempting to outdo its ridiculous 2017 run with a relentless barrage of exciting releases nearly every month. From a Fire Emblem: Three Houses-inspired musou to one of the most unlikely DLC announcements in years, this presentation not only packed surprises, but it delivered them at a near-perfect cadence.
How to Change Pokemon in Party – Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can easily change the Pokemon in your party in Legends Arceus!. Pokemon Legends Arceus has been out for a week now, and players are still uncovering its secrets. This entry in the franchise has completely revamped the Pokemon formula. Players often find themselves discovering new mechanics to the simplest tasks, like catching a Pokemon.
All Three of Sifu’s Endings Explained

Not every journey’s end provides the answers we seek. With the release of Sifu on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows, up-and-coming kung fu masters will meet their end once they manage to bring the murders of the player’s father to justice. Even though Sifu may seem short, Sloclap’s newest title actually contains more than one ending. With three conclusions that are all canon to explore, this is all of Sifu’s endings explained.
Infernax Brings Blood and Gore To a Castlevania-Inspired Side-Scroller

Developer: Berzerk Studio | Publisher: The Arcade Crew | Genre: Sidescrolling, Platformer | Platform: Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One | Reviewed on: PlayStation 5. Homages and spiritual successors in video games are a dime a dozen. Often, a retro-inspired game will have the aesthetic trappings...
Tips - Things Pokemon Legends Arceus Doesn't Tell You

From little “quality of life” things — like simple ways to change your Pokemons’ nicknames or how to swap a Pokemon’s moveset at will — to more useful tips — like earning extra research points or the best ways to handle Frenzied and Alpha Pokemon — and even walking around in a first-person view, this page contains some of the most noteworthy things that you may not realize are possible in Pokemon Legends: Arceus!
The King of Fighters XV Brings the Legendary Series Back in Style

Developer: SNK | Publisher: Koch Media GmbH | Genre: Fighting | Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4/5, Microsoft Windows | Reviewed on: Xbox Series S. There aren’t many franchises as storied as The King of Fighters. Though it’s had its ups and downs, its pedigree precedes itself as one of the all-time great fighting game series. Now as the first entry in nearly six years, The King Of Fighters XV is tasked with the difficult job of both popularizing The King of Fighters again in the competitive space and being a title that’s accessible enough to appeal to the mainstream. So, does KOF XV have a fighting chance in the modern gaming landscape?
Halo Infinite: Open World, No Matter the Cost

I am and always have been a Halo fan. Like so many other gamer’s my introduction to Xbox was via Halo, I had stopped by a friend’s house after school in December 2001 to pick up my homework he had copied. As I was on my way out I heard the now-familiar theme song and was stopped in my tracks. Ever since then, roughly one-month post-release, Halo has been a significant part of my life. Needless to say, I was quite excited for Halo Infinite and the first Halo campaign in six years. But as more and more information was released regarding the game’s format and the developers hinted at the prospect of a larger more pseudo-open-world Halo campaign I began to worry. I didn’t want a Far Cry style Halo game and unfortunately for me, that’s exactly what we got. While in pursuit of their open-world vision for Halo Infinite, 343 industries seem to have lost sight of what makes up the essence of Halo and in that pursuit, the developers appear to have been willing to sacrifice anything and everything in service to the open world.
Cupid’s Games: Cooperation Makes The Heart Grow Fonder

Another year has passed and once again an utter lack of preparation has left people everywhere without plans for what is supposed to be the most romantic night of the year. If you’re one of those procrastinators who should never be in charge of planning again, a great option to avoid a disappointed partner is an intentional night in. So go pick up some Chinese takeaway, buy some fresh batteries, and get that ethernet cable out to download some updates! Here are four Xbox games and one PS4 game that feel so intentionally made for two that your partner will never be able to tell that you totally forgot to make that dinner reservation.
[Review] Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Pokemon games have always been traditionally known for their turn-based “catch ’em all” mantra that sees a trainer take on a new adventure set in a region with many different types of creatures, attaining badges and friends along the way before making it to the Pokemon League and inevitably becoming champion. For over 25 years now this has been a steady formula with each new generation that has been consistently released in two separate versions containing different Pokemon in each, with sometimes a third tagged-on entry, and has also brought with it many new spinoffs to take Pokemon into a different direction. However, nothing has ever been done so drastically different as it has now with Pokemon Legends: Arceus. For a formula that has become tried with little known innovation outside of debut generations on each new platform (despite consistent fun) from entry to entry, this new Switch game reinvents the wheel of what Pokemon has become and can be moving forward in the most exciting way possible. It’s not just a matter of catching them all as a personal goal, but it’s also become a gameplay element that incorporates research into it as well.
Creepy Pokemon TikTok Brings Gastly to Life

If Pokemon Legends: Arceus has taught us anything over the last couple weeks, it's that a lot of Pokemon would be quite creepy in the real-world. Of course, as long-time fans can attest, Ghost-type Pokemon have always been creepy, going back to the days of Pokemon Red and Blue, where they remained mostly confined to Lavender Town. TikTok user @the.revival seems keenly aware of that fact, as they have revealed an awesome new video featuring a 3D animated Gastly! The video has already found a lot of fans, racking up more than 73,000 likes over the last three days!
Pokemon Legends: Arceus is hiding a secret modern-day room that was cut from the game

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is hiding a modern-day room which is only accessible via jumping into the game’s code. As spotted by VGC, YouTuber Faz Faz shared the room on their channel after it was discovered by DeepGameResearch on Twitter. From the video we can see that it contains modern-day furnishings - in comparison to the kind found in the Hisui region - such as a flat-screen TV, laptop, bean bag, and even the Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu-themed Nintendo Switch console.
The Sims 4 Wiki Guide

Curses are a type of negative magic that your Spellcaster Sim can be inflicted with in The Sims 4: Realm of Magic. They range from being haunted to having bad hygiene permanently. This guide teaches you all about Curses, including all Curses and what they do, how to avoid getting...
Pokemon Go Will Introduce More Region-Exclusive Pokemon on Valentine's Day

Pokemon Go has announced full details for its upcoming Valentine's Day 2022 event, which will feature the debut of a new Pokemon with region-exclusive forms. The new event will launch on February 10th and will feature the debut of Flabébé and its evolved forms Floette and Florges. Five different Flabébé will appear in Pokemon Go, with three forms (based on the color flower Flabébé rides) exclusive to one of Pokemon Go's three multi-continent regions. Red Flower Flabébé will be exclusive to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Blue Flower Flabébé will be exclusive to the Asia-Pacific region, and Yellow Flower Flabébé will be exclusive to North and South America. White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé will appear in all areas.
