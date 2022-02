Negotiations between a group of tenant advocates and landlords seeking to avert a referendum on a Montclair rent control ordinance have reached an impasse. The breakdown in negotiations between the Montclair Committee of Petitioners on Rent Control and the Tenants Organization of Montclair also comes just a month and half before Montclair’s rent increase moratorium is set to expire on March 31. That moratorium is a separate measure from the disputed rent control ordinance — authorized under the ongoing pandemic state of emergency, but dependent on renewal by the Township Council every three months.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO