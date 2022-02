I love a good retelling, and there are few things I love to see more than the queering of a retelling. Take a classic and make it gay — it’s really that simple. From the first time I read Malinda Lo’s Ash as a teenager to now, with my shelves lined with retellings, seeing my favorite fairytales and stories reimagined with LGBTQ characters just never gets old. And there are so many incredible queer retellings coming out in 2022. So many, in fact, that I couldn’t even fit them all on this list. Yeah, just let that sink in for a moment. It’s an embarrassment of riches.

