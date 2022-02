A mother and daughter meet in Japan for vacation. They take walks, ride trains, visit art galleries, eat in restaurants, and shop for gifts. This is just about all the surface action in “Cold Enough for Snow,” the slim and sly second novel by the Australian author Jessica Au. The daughter narrates in calm prose that evokes the sound of a rake carefully tracing a pattern in sand. Along the way, she shares a few memories: of a creepy patron at the Chinese restaurant where she worked as a waitress; of the otherworldly allure of a beloved college professor’s house; of her first visit to the home where her husband grew up. We never find out where either character is travelling from, or much about the lives that await them upon return.

