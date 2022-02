Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have both earned Academy Awards nominations. The two Marvel Cinematic Universe films are both nominated for Best Visual Effects, the sole major nomination for each. They're up against fellow nominees Dune (which scored many more nominations), Free Guy, and No Time To Die. While many Marvel fans hoped to see Spider-Man: No Way Home follow in the footsteps of Black Panther with a rare superhero genre Best Picture nomination, it seems that's not going to happen, though it was always a longshot. Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland commented on the film's chances in late January, as Oscar speculation began in earnest leading up to the nomination reveal.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO