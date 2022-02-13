ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Out of a two-year hiatus, Mitski explores relationships in ‘Laurel Hell’

By Carter Hasenoehrl
Campus Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMitksi’s highly anticipated sixth album “Laurel Hell” has dark origins, but the atmosphere of the name aptly encompasses the album. It gets its name from large thickets of laurel that grow in southern Appalachia, which are simultaneously beautiful and ominous — the thickets can be so dense that people get hopelessly...

www.campustimes.org

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Mitski Turns Ambiguity Into a Power Source on ‘Laurel Hell’

“Sometimes I think I am free,” Mitski sings nearly halfway through her new album, “Until I find I am back in line again.” The moment comes during “Everyone,” one of the more understated, easy-to-gloss-over numbers on Laurel Hell, a record that both buries and embeds its meaning in synthesizer sheen. If the singer-songwriter’s previous records, like 2014’s unfettered Bury Me At Makeout Creek or 2016’s breakthrough Puberty 2, introduced Mitski Miyawaki as an open-hearted chronicler of millennial malaise, her latest work is a much more emotionally tentative offering.
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Rock Band Agree to Call It Quits After Decades Together

Beloved ska band, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently announced they're breaking up after nearly four decades together. On Jan. 27, the band posted to their official Facebook page revealing the sad news. "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band." The statement continued, "Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS."
MUSIC
defpen

New Music: Jon Vinyl – Don’t Care

A wise person once said, “It is important to find comfort in uncomfortable moments.” In our personal lives, confronting friends about their toxic behavior can make us feel uneasy. However, it always pays off in the long run. In our professional pursuits, it can be frightening to assert ourselves and let others know what we were trying to achieve in our careers. With that said, being open and honest can often lead to better results in the long run. In the world of art and entertainment, pushing through those uncomfortable moments can result in beautiful songs, portraits, photos, films and books. Over the weekend, Toronto native Jon Vinyl leaned into the discomfort of a bad breakup and his fans were rewarded.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitski
Telegraph

Mitski: Laurel Hell, review: Harry Styles fans are in for a melancholic shock

In 2019, Mitski, the indie-rock singer who made her name with emotionally charged albums about the highs and lows of modern life and relationships, told her fans that she was quitting music. Only two years later, however, she’s back, and the isolation of the pandemic appears to have offered her the perfect vehicle for reinvention – if at a cost.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Shamir on Amerie, America's Next Top Model, and the song that inspired him to make music

Soundtrack of My Life is a recurring column in which musicians recall their favorite songs, artists, and albums. Though it's been only two years since Shamir put out his bold self-titled LP, the Vegas-born indie-pop polymath hasn't slowed down. In 2021, Shamir shared But I'm a Painter, a chapbook of essays about paintings, and popped up on the single "Punk Rock Boyfriend," a collaboration with nightlife legend Macy Rodman through his imprint Accidental Popstar Records. Now, the singer-songwriter has revealed his most personal and ambitious work yet: Heterosexuality.
THEATER & DANCE
NYS Music

Hudson Valley Singer Sam Kogan Announces EP And New Single “Barbed Wire”

NY singer-songwriter Sam Kogan has announced a four-track self-titled EP, and the release of his new single “Barbed Wire.”. Kogan describes his new approach to songwriting as an “Upstate country rockabilly crooner,” as he spends his time in the Hudson Valley. He has always been an old soul as he is a big fan of The Beatles, and even worked with Al Jardine of The Beach Boys.
MUSIC
charactermedia.com

Enter ‘Laurel Hell’ in Mitski’s New Album, Out Today

Punxsutawney Phil may have confirmed we’re in for a longer winter on Groundhog Day, but luckily for us, Mitski just delivered her sixth studio album, “Laurel Hell,” to accompany us through the rest of our time indoors. Thanks to recent social media trends, from TikToks to “Succession”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hell#Hiatus#Music Industry#Appalachia#Laurel Hell
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Mitski rejects binaries in ‘Laurel Hell’

Getting a new Mitski album in 2022 feels surreal. The indie rock star was catapulted to fame following Puberty 2 (2016) and Be the Cowboy (2018). The intensity and size of her following led her to a decision both grueling and necessary: she announced in late 2019 she was taking an indefinite hiatus and fell off the face of the earth.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Mitski returns to music stronger than ever with Laurel Hell

In summer 2019, Mitski Miyawaki (born Mitsuki Francis Laycock) announced that she would be playing her “last show, indefinitely” that September. The singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, who’d become an indie-rock phenom, later clarified that she wasn’t retiring but rather taking a hiatus—she’d spent more than five years on a grueling tour schedule and at least twice that long entirely dedicated to her craft. As she told Rolling Stone in December 2021, “I could see a future self, who would put out music for the sake of keeping the machine running. And that really scared me.” Taking a step back from your career just as your star is on the rise isn’t an easy choice, but Mitski’s return to the limelight this year has shown that refocusing and prioritizing yourself can pay off; her gorgeous new full-length, Laurel Hell, consists mostly of songs she started writing in 2018. Now based in Nashville, Mitski named the album after the flowery yet poisonous mountain laurel, which is native to the eastern and southern U.S. and can grow dense enough to be impassable—according to legend, it’s killed people who’ve tried. It’s easy to find metaphors in something beautiful but potentially dangerous (a musical career, a tumultuous relationship), and Mitski uses the concept to weave emotionally complex tales. The somber “Heat Lightning” kicks off with an intro like the Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs” minus all the droning, then builds into a rich, piano-flecked ballad. Written with Semisonic’s Dan Wilson, “The Only Heartbreaker” asks whether a person who makes the mistakes in a relationship might also be the only one fighting for it; it’s a pop anthem that could be the theme to a long-lost 80s movie about a small-town underdog turned local hero. Many of us have had to pause our regular lives due to the pandemic, and though Mitski’s time away was of her own choosing, Laurel Hell encourages us to see our involuntary periods of quiet reflection as incubators for future triumphs.
MUSIC
The FADER

The 20 best rock songs right now

The Smile are some members of Radiohead but not actually Radiohead and they make songs that sound a lot like Radiohead. If you like Radiohead, chances are you’ll like The Smile. Just remember, they are not Radiohead. Mitski, “Love Me More”. Mitski is somewhat ironically spending the run...
BEAUTY & FASHION
vinylmeplease.com

Let’s Dance Carefully Into Mitski’s Laurel Hell

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Laurel Hell, the forthcoming long-awaited follow-up to Mitski’s 2019 album, Be the Cowboy. “Let’s step carefully into the dark. Once we’re in, I’ll remember my way around,” Mitski...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Connecticut Post

Mitski Returns From a Hiatus With the Midtempo Melancholy of “Laurel Hell’: Album Review

Mitski Miyawaki’s rise through the indie rock ranks is the stuff of envy, even if she herself seems to be of two minds as to whether it should be. The 31-year-old’s most recent albums, 2016’s “Puberty 2” and 2018’s “Be the Cowboy,” earned spots on countless best-of lists, millions of streams, and TikTok meme-ification, thanks to an enthralling ability to locate unexpected wild emotions in gentle moments and deliver them in poetic yet memorable hooks. At times that adoration has felt like it has turned Mitski into an ice sculpture: her immaculately carved art deserving the gawking, while she herself becomes more idea than human, something mystic and susceptible to melt away if you get too close.
MUSIC
chantillynews.org

Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ warms up winter season

Known for her tear-jerking melodies accompanied by passionate lyrics, alternative and indie music artist Mitski recently delivered her sixth studio album, “Laurel Hell.” This new production is her first major project since her 2018 album, “Be the Cowboy,” which features breakout songs such as “Nobody” and “Me and My Husband.” Released on Feb. 4, fans can now listen to more of Mitski’s emotion-provoking music.
MUSIC
NME

Mitski – ‘Laurel Hell’ review: meta musings set to her grandest music yet

After releasing her fifth album ‘Be The Cowboy’ in 2018, Mitski found herself at an impasse. As touring wrapped up for her best record to date – a baroque blending of gothic grandeur and twisted disco – she told fans that, after a milestone show at New York’s Central Park the following year, she’d be stepping away from the stage “indefinitely”.
MUSIC
dbknews.com

Mitski returns with the introspective ‘Laurel Hell’

Indie rock artist Mitski released her sixth studio album Laurel Hell to fans on Friday, after taking an indefinite break from music in 2019. Her last show was in Central Park on Sept. 7 of that year, after announcing to fans it would be her “last show indefinitely.”. Now,...
LAUREL, MD
Alestle

REVIEW: Mitski is back with “Laurel Hell,” and it was worth the wait

After a roughly two year hiatus, indie artist Mitski is back. Her music still carries the same emotional relevance as ever, but with noticeable new influences of folk and electronic music. The album starts with “Valentine, Texas,” which begins soft and somewhat tranquil, then transcends into something greater, with light...
MUSIC
Student Life

On a weekend of major musical releases, Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ carves out its niche

I am not a long-term Mitski fan; I got on the bandwagon with “Be My Cowboy.” During the leadup to last Friday’s release of “Laurel Hell,” an undercurrent of anxiety came with my excitement. Mitski had some strong competition for Feb. 4 releases — we also saw drops from cult favorites such as Animal Collective, Hippo Campus and Black Country, New Road. I’ve listened to “Laurel Hell” on repeat and have found it to be an incredibly short but potent record.
MUSIC
Vulture

The Mitskiest Laurel Hell Lyrics

Laurel Hell takes a sharp detour from the Mitski discography of the past. Ditching the lucid angst that established her as a tour de force on Puberty 2 and Bury Me at Makeout Creek, Laurel Hell leans into heavy ’80s synth, alternating between soft-sung ballads and soaring pop swells. Though less lyrically rich than her previous work, Mitski’s sixth studio album, out now, still delivers devastating lines that you can cry or dance yourself to sleep with.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy