SOUTH BEND, Ind. – To kick off a three match weekend at home, the Notre Dame men’s tennis team started with a sweep of Illinois. The match started with a split of the top two doubles positions. Matt Che and Axel Nefve knocked off their 2nd ranked team in as many matches with a dominate 6-2 win over #57 ranked Horve and Heck. After Illinois would respond with a 6-4 win at #2 doubles that saw one break of serve as the difference, it came down to the #3 spot. New doubles combo Connor Fu and Jean-Marc Malkowski would come out ahead with a 7-5 victory to put the Irish up 1-0.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO