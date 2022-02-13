ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompeo blasts China as world leaders gather at Seoul peace summit

By Editorials
Washington Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina bears the blame for the immeasurable suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years and the entire world must speak with a loud, unified voice in condemning Beijing’s human rights abuses and disdain for faith and freedom, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at an international rally...

