Valentine’s Day brings up a range of difficult feelings for lovers and the lovelorn alike. These are qualitatively different feelings: For lovers, perhaps the weight of expectation, worries about a love which is not shaped exactly as you imagined, or quiet niggles or uncertainty about the person you have found yourself loving. For the lovelorn, worries about love not being found, sorrows about relationships past, and envy as you imagine lovers everywhere curled up together, strongly feeling the pains of loneliness and worries that everyone else, everywhere, has this love thing figured out.

