Seth Curry available to make Nets' debut on Monday

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play on Monday versus the Sacramento Kings. The Nets are playing at home and Irving is ineligible due to his vaccination status. He will also be ineligible for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and Thursday's home matchup versus the Washington Wizards, before the All-Star break begins. Irving's next opportunity to play will be on Saturday, February 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Seth Curry is expected to make his Nets debut on Monday, so look for him to help fill the void in Brooklyn's backcourt, along with Patty Mills, Bruce Brown Jr., and Cam Thomas.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO