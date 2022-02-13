ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Seth Curry available to make Nets' debut on Monday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings....

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
All 76ers

Sixers Thank Ben Simmons, Seth Curry on Twitter

With the 2022 NBA trade deadline in the rearview, the Philadelphia 76ers look quite different. Although they only made one trade, the Sixers sent a few players packing while acquiring two to come in. Finally, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey managed to put an end to the drawn-out...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Curry
fadeawayworld.net

Steph Curry Reacts To Seth's Trade To Nets: "I Had To Change My Favorite Team In My Phone To Get The Alerts From Philly To Brooklyn."

Thursday night's trade deadline featured a lot of high-profile trades. The biggest, by far, was the blockbuster deal that swapped James Harden with Ben Simmons. Former Sixers guard Seth Curry was also part of that trade, and will soon suit up for the Nets for the first time in his career. He seems excited enough to join his new team, but how does his brother feel?
NBA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Nets' Kevin Durant (knee) moving closer to return

Kevin Durant is getting work in on the court, but Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said he still isn't sure when the superstar will be back with the team. Durant has been sidelined since Jan. 15 with a sprained left MCL. "He's on the court shooting, working through things, looking...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge not included on Monday's injury report

Brooklyn Nets forward/center LaMarcus Aldridge is not included on the injury report for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Aldridge is not included on the injury report for Monday's clash with the Kings. Our models expect him to play 18.3 minutes against Sacramento. Aldridge's Monday projection includes 9.8 points, 4.0...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets vs. Kings: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

The Brooklyn Nets will host the new-look Sacramento Kings on Valentine’s Day, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Nets had a chance to end the losing streak they’re still on against the Kings on February 2, but James Harden’s abysmal four-point performance led to a loss. Since that night, both teams have undergone massive changes at the trade deadline.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kyrie Irving ineligible at home Monday for Nets versus Kings

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play on Monday versus the Sacramento Kings. The Nets are playing at home and Irving is ineligible due to his vaccination status. He will also be ineligible for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and Thursday's home matchup versus the Washington Wizards, before the All-Star break begins. Irving's next opportunity to play will be on Saturday, February 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Seth Curry is expected to make his Nets debut on Monday, so look for him to help fill the void in Brooklyn's backcourt, along with Patty Mills, Bruce Brown Jr., and Cam Thomas.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph says brother Seth caught in Nets-Sixers trade crossfire

While the Warriors stayed quiet at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers rocked the basketball world with a blockbuster deal centered around embattled stars James Harden and Ben Simmons. But there were other players involved in the trade, including Seth Curry, the younger brother of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Monday 2/14/22

If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
NBA
numberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 2/14/22

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at three players who can help...
NBA
Sporting News

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight in Nets vs. Kings?

Losers of 11 straight, the Nets are in dire need of a win as they continue their freefall in the Eastern Conference standings. Their struggles have been a product of injury, roster movement and the part-time availability of Kyrie Irving. Since making his debut on Jan. 5, Irving has been...
NBA
NBA

Seth Curry and Andre Drummond Join Brooklyn Nets

In the wake of Thursday’s blockbuster trade with Philadelphia, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond joined the Brooklyn Nets in Miami for Saturday night’s game against the Heat, though their debuts for the team will have to wait until the return to Brooklyn. Curry and Drummond were acquired along...
NBA
FOX Sports

Nets face the Kings on 11-game skid

Sacramento Kings (22-36, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn heads into the matchup with Sacramento after losing 11 in a row. The Nets are 12-14 on their home court. Brooklyn is 6-1 in one-possession games. The Kings are 7-19...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Nets Notes: Curry, Drummond, Simmons, Durant, Irving

Some of Seth Curry‘s family members may not have been pleased with Thursday’s trade that sent him from the Sixers to the Nets, but he’s looking forward to the opportunity in Brooklyn, writes Brian Lewis of The New York Post. Curry, who is married to the daughter of Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers, was part of the price the Sixers had to pay to bring in James Harden.
NBA
numberfire.com

Seth Curry questionable for Nets' Saturday contest against Miami

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is questionable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Curry's status is currently in limbo after the Nets' new shooting guard was acquired on Thursday before the trade deadline. In a potential starting role against a Miami unit ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Curry to score 24.6 FanDuel points.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy