NFL

Look: Joe Burrow did not disappoint with Super Bowl outfit

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 1 day ago
Joe Burrow promised that he had something good planned for his pregame outfit at Super Bowl LVI, and the Cincinnati Bengals certainly followed through. Burrow showed up...

The Key West Citizen

Yes, Joe Burrow has always been cool. Just ask his grandpa, a farmer in Johnson County

Wayne Parde, a farmer in Johnson County in Southeast Nebraska, is the grandfather of perhaps the most popular person on the planet right now.Part of what makes Joe Burrow so, well, cool is his smooth, effortless manner. He's casual. He doesn't force quirky answers in interviews or dance in the locker room in hopes of going viral. He just does. And it's always been that way."He is just as cool at home as he is in his interviews. He's Joe Cool," Parde said.Parde is a central figure in Burrow's support system that has local roots. Burrow's brothers, Jamie (1997-2001) and...
NFL
CBS Sports

Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer suggests Joe Burrow may not want to stay in Cincinnati long-term

Carson Palmer spent eight seasons as the Bengals' quarterback, so he knows a thing or two about being the face of the team. He also doesn't think Joe Burrow, the current face of the Bengals, will necessarily want to be in Cincinnati long-term. Previewing Super Bowl LVI on the "Brother From Another" podcast this week, Palmer suggested Burrow may have second thoughts about signing a second contract with the Bengals, even if he and Cincinnati beat the Rams to win the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
On3.com

Joe Burrow makes bold career statement ahead of Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are set to square off in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 and per usual, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is oozing with confidence out of every pore of his body. On Friday, the former Heisman Trophy winner said he wants to be the best quarterback in the NFL. That means he’ll have to raise his game to become the MVP of the league.
NFL
#Super Bowl Lvi#Nfl Network#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Nflnetwork#Lsu
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Pregame Photo

Joe Burrow is ready for Super Bowl 56. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night. Ahead of the game, Burrow is rocking quite an outfit. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is going viral on social media...
NFL
thefocus.news

Here's where to buy Joe Burrow's Cartier glasses

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is an up-and-coming icon. Not just because of his star football skills that helped his team qualify for the 2022 Super Bowl for the first time since 1988. But because his fashion choices have caught attention on social media. In particular, the translucent Cartier sunglasses...
APPAREL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow

In fewer than 24 hours, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow lead his Bengals to their first playoff win in over 30 years just a few weeks ago. Ever since then, he and the Bengals have been on a surprising run in the playoffs.
NFL
Distractify

Who Are Joe Burrow's Parents? Meet the Athlete's Mom and Dad

If there's one person in football who has been making headlines more than anyone else as of late, it's Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals player is only 25 years old, but he has already made his presence in the NFL well-known. Now, he is preparing for his first Super Bowl appearance, and the pressure is truly on.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Orgeron has 1 big worry for Joe Burrow in Super Bowl

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron is unsurprisingly pulling for Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl. There is one factor, however, that has Orgeron a little bit worried. Orgeron won a national championship with Burrow at LSU, and thinks his former quarterback can repeat the feat for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Orgeron noted he’s always pulling for Burrow, but said things could go very poorly if the Bengals don’t contain Rams defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Von Miller.
NFL
New York Post

Ja’Marr Chase went to wild lengths to live near Bengals teammate Joe Burrow

Ja’Marr Chase really wanted to live near Joe Burrow. The wide receiver and quarterback are best friends, college teammates, and are now set to play in Super Bowl 2022 together with the Bengals. So after Cincinnati drafted Chase last spring, it was only logical for the LSU product to do everything he could to live on the same street as Burrow.
NFL
On3.com

Joe Burrow's brother reveals surprising fact about infamous cigar celebration

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is synonymous with smoking cigars thanks to his now infamous celebration after Burrow led LSU to an undefeated national championship-winning season during the 2019-20 college football season. The video, taken by LSU videographer Matt Karin, saw Burrow sitting on the couch with his leg propped...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Names The Best QB In NFL Right Now

In just Year 2 of his NFL career, Joe Burrow has taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. There’s no question that he has what it takes to be a truly special quarterback. However, Burrow understands that more work needs to be done in order for him to...
NFL
WLWT 5

Joe Burrow steps out in style with striped suit ahead of Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stepped out in style ahead of the Super Bowl game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Burrow, who's known for his swag and fashion sense ahead of the Super Bowl, arrived at the big game in a black and white striped suit and a black cowboy hat.
NFL
StyleCaster

Joe Burrow’s Net Worth Includes His Impressive Rookie Contract—Here’s What He Makes With the Bengals

Whether we’re looking at his iced-out ‘fits or his exceptional rise from college football to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow’s net worth today makes plenty of sense. But how much is he making, exactly? We’re diving into all the details of Burrow’s net worth below, but first, let’s take a quick look at his career so far. Long before he stunned football fans as a rookie quarterback, Burrow seemed destined for greatness as he was born in Ames, Iowa on December 10, 1996, to a family of athletes. His father, Jim Burrow, was a former Canadian Football League defensive back who...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

