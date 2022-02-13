Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Merizo Village, Guam – USGS

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred south of Guam on Monday, Feb. 14. The US geo-seismic reports said there were no immediate reports of casualties, damage, or a tsunami warning. However, people in the affected area may experience shaking as aftershocks are likely in the coming hours. Earthquake Recorded South of...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
BEIJING (Reuters) – Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt’s Indonesian joint venture shipped its first batch of mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), a product used to be processed into nickel and cobalt chemicals for EV batteries, to China’s Ningbo port on Monday. PT Huayue, jointly set up with Tsingshan Holding Group...
