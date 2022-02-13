Willie McLaurin named interim president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee

ABILENE, Texas — After a long search, the Abilene Chamber of Commerce has announced their new Vice President in the Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB). In a press release, it was announced that Robert Lopez will begin his time as Vice President on March 21st, 2022. Lopez is from McAllen, Texas and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Texas Pan American. His time in the hospitality industry started as Director of Sales for Visit McAllen in 2012, where he managed a six person team and led international marketing efforts, spearheaded a City-CVB Co-Op marketing program, and operated as chief administrator for the McAllen Chamber’s tourism division.
