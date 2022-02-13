Willie McLaurin named interim president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee

Susan Hardwick, interim CEO of Camden-based American Water, has been named president and CEO of the company upon the retirement of Walter Lynch. “I have decided to retire from American Water. This is the best decision for my family and me,” said Lynch, who announced his retirement as president and CEO yesterday. “I am fortunate to have my health and such a wonderful family with whom I look forward to spending more time. As I move on, I will be wishing the company every success in the years ahead.”

CAMDEN, NJ