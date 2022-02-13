ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Luján plans return to Senate in weeks for Supreme Court vote

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woRyj_0eDSx6Ko00
Democrats Fragile Majority FILE - Sen. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security hearing on children's online safety and mental health, Sept. 30, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats control the 50-50 Senate because of Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote. With Luján's stroke, his party is outnumbered and can't approve bills or nominations without Republican support. Luján is 49 and Democrats say they expect him back in four to six weeks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who is recovering from a stroke in January, says he plans to be back at work in "just a few short weeks" to vote on President Joe Biden's forthcoming Supreme Court nominee.

In a video released Sunday by his office, the New Mexico senator said he is at the University of New Mexico Hospital after surgery to relieve pressure on his brain and soon will go to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for "a few more weeks."

“I’m doing well. I’m strong. I’m back on the road to recovery, and I’m going to make a full recovery,” the 49-year-old Luján said in the video, which showed him seated next to two of his doctors. “I’m going to walk out of here, I’m going to beat this, and I’m going to be stronger once I come out.”

"Now I’m proud to report, then I’ll be back on the floor of the United States Senate in just a few short weeks to vote on important legislation and to consider a Supreme Court nominee,” he added.

According to his office, the Luján began experiencing dizziness and fatigue on Jan. 27 and checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Luján was transferred to the hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation and treatment.

His absence from the Senate came as Biden considers a nominee to replace the retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Biden has said he wants to announce a pick by the end of February.

In a 50-50 Senate, Luján's vote would be critical if Democrats wanted to confirm Biden's nominee without the help of Republicans.

“Rest assured, New Mexicans can know they will have a voice and a vote during this process,” Luján said in the video. “That has never changed.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Ban on school mask mandates passed by Virginia House

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates banned school mask mandates Monday, handing a victory to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin after his effort to impose the ban by executive order stalled in court. The measure already passed the Senate. Youngkin's office has indicated he...
VIRGINIA STATE
Action News Jax

Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden came into office with a plan to fix inflation — just not the particular inflationary problem that the country now faces. His belief is that a cluster of companies control too many industries, which reduces competition for both customers and workers. That leads to higher prices and lower wages in what the White House says is an average cost of $5,000 annually for U.S. families. Biden is now trying to remedy the situation with 72 distinct initiatives — everything from new rules for cell phone repairs to regulations on meatpacking to more merger reviews.
WASHINGTON, DC
Action News Jax

Democrats, ACLU sue over new Kansas congressional districts

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Democrats, a civil rights group and a national elections watchdog filed two lawsuits Monday against Kansas officials over a Republican redistricting law that costs the state's only Democrat in Congress some of the territory in her Kansas City-area district that she carries by wide margins in elections.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Washington State
Jacksonville, FL
Government
City
Santa Fe, FL
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Returned ballots, worry in Texas start 2022's first primary

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas began early voting Monday in 2022's first primary following a rushed rollout of tougher restrictions and the return of hundreds of mail ballots, dealing Republicans a clumsy debut of voting rules they tightened across the U.S. over the past year in the name of election security.
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York City fired more than a thousand workers who failed to comply with the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor's office said Monday. The 1,430 workers who lost their jobs represent less than 1% of the 370,000-person city workforce and are far fewer terminations than expected before a Friday deadline to get the shots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Ray Luján
Person
Joe Biden
Action News Jax

Unvaccinated medical workers turn to religious exemptions

When nurse Julia Buffo was told by her Montana hospital that she had to be vaccinated against COVID-19, she responded by filling out paperwork declaring that the shots run afoul of her religious beliefs. She cited various Old and New Testament verses including a passage from Revelations that vaccine opponents...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Mexican president sees conspiracy behind avocado ban

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday the U.S. suspension on avocado imports and recent environmental complaints are part of a conspiracy against his country by political or economic interests. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put forward the conspiracy theory after the U.S. suspended imports...
U.S. POLITICS
Action News Jax

Racial unity still a focus years after N.C. church merger

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — (AP) — Troy Savage says Martin Luther King Jr.’s decades-old criticism of the racial divide in the U.S. church still rings true today. “It’s been said that the most segregated hour in America is Sunday morning at 11 … it’s true,” said Savage, adding that people of different races, ethnicities and cultures regularly work and socialize together. “And then on Sunday morning, we do this -- we go our separate ways.”
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Action News Jax

ICC denies Bolivia request to investigate ex-leader Morales

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said Monday he will not launch a full investigation into allegations that former Bolivian President Evo Morales and his supporters committed crimes against humanity by establishing roadblocks that prevented people in one of Latin America’s poorest nations from accessing vital health care during the coronavirus pandemic.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#New Mexicans
Action News Jax

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty Monday to trying to pass information about American nuclear-powered warships to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in...
MILITARY
Action News Jax

Texas AG sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook parent Meta, saying the company has unlawfully collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes, without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday a state district court claiming Meta has been “storing millions of biometric identifiers” — identified as...
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
85K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy