Lizzo reveals she has a ‘coochie’ piercing, would love to do Playboy

By Jessica Bennett
 1 day ago
Lizzo would be open to doing a sexy shoot for Playboy. Getty Images for Pandora

Lizzo was one of several celebrities to party Saturday night at Drake’s West Hollywood Super Bowl weekend concert, revealing while out on the town that she’s ready for her own Playboy spread.

“Oh my God, tell Cardi to call me!” the “Truth Hurts” singer, 33, replied when asked by TMZ if she’d ever pose for Playboy. Lizzo’s “Rumors” collaborator Cardi B was named the first-ever creative director in residence for the lifestyle brand in December.

“I LOVE Playboy!,” she added. “Yeah, I’ll do it!”

She also opened up about a new piercing, as the Grammy-winner uploaded footage to TikTok from a piercing party she threw for her team earlier in the day.

“I have so many piercings right now, I never thought I’d be this girl!,” she exclaimed before the cameraman asked how many piercings she received at the party.

Lizzo revealed that she got a very private piercing during a party with her team.

“You can’t see my coochie, I can’t show you,” she replied, letting fans know just where she was pricked.

“I can’t show you! I can’t show TMZ my pu–y!” she added when asked once again.

The singer would love to shoot for Playboy one day.

This comes one week after the self-love advocate shared a nude snap of herself while waxing poetic over what it means to love unconditionally.

“If you love me… you love all of me,” she wrote beside the photo. “You dont get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to. Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

