Liam Gallagher has shared a teaser clip of his new song ‘Everything’s Electric’, which was co written by Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track. The new single is from his upcoming third solo record, C’mon You Know, which is slated for release on May 27th, 2022. While Liam dropped a snippet of the new track today, ‘Everything’s Electric’ will be officially released tonight on streaming platforms, and is set for a live debut a The BRIT Awards on February 8, 2022.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO