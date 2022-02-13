ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown's Glove From Viral Meltdown Against Jets Sells For $16.9K in Online Auction

 1 day ago

During Antonio Brown's viral outburst midway through the Buccaneers' Week 17 victory over the Jets, the wide receiver threw parts of his uniform into the stands at MetLife Stadium.

Weeks later, one of the items the wideout hurled into the crowd sold for just under $17 thousand in an online auction.

Brown's glove was auctioned off by Lelands, selling for $16,911.60 on Saturday. The item received a grand total of 53 bids over a two-week window after bidding for the glove started at $81—Brown's number with Tampa Bay before he was released by the club after his sudden meltdown.

The listing referred to the glove as a "tangible memento from an iconic NFL moment."

Brown ripped his jersey and pads off on the sideline early in the second half, throwing his undershirt and gloves to nearby fans. Then, the seven-time Pro Bowler ran off the field shirtless, pumping up the crowd before disappearing in the tunnel.

The receiver explained that his tantrum was a result of Tampa Bay's coaching staff forcing him to play despite an ankle injury. The team's staff disagreed, though, assuring that Brown was healthy enough to play.

Brown has since made it clear that he hopes to continue playing in the NFL next season.

