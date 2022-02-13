Willow Smith Pulls Out of Billie Eilish Tour Due to “Production Limitations”

Pop-punk artist Willow Smith has pulled out of Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever Tour with only a moment’s notice. A day before Smith was set to open the show for Eilish, the singer took to Twitter to share the news that her show is not going on.

Smith wrote, “Due to production limitations, I am unable to put on the show that I believe you all deserve. Stay Safe, I love you all and I will see you soon!”

Fans didn’t take too kindly to the news. Many commenters were not happy about her pulling out at the last minute and others speculated about the reason why she would not perform.

“Idk what that even means but, it sounds like she’s saying “There won’t be smoke and lasers, so I can’t perform,” wrote @Matt_Bird23

“Pretty sure it means she wanted a bunch of extra stuff or time last minute and got told no. And canceled, thereby DISAPPOINTING HER FANS, as a result. Until she gives specifics that say otherwise, that’s exactly what this looks like,” writes @Midniteto6Man

“miss girl- “production issues” YOURE AN OPENER- openers are not gonna have the same effects as the main act- and this tour has been set for months. literally wtf- this is bs. i’m sorry but if you wanted to do you’re own tour then why waste billies management’s time,” wrote @andrewwjones13

“Really disappointed. Get to the venue to get told you canceled a few days ago… meanwhile the person that has taken your place. Dora Jar, is doing her thing with less than a weeks notice..

People come to see you, we could care less if it’s wild or not,” added @The_RuNNerxJ

The “Whip My Hair” singer even unfollowed Eilish on Instagram as fans pointed out.

“right? and she unfollowed billie on insta…suspicious behavior,” commented @bossanovabils.

Smith just completed her own headlining tour in 2021 and released her fourth album Lately I Feel Everything” in July 2021. The new album features the single “Transparent Soul” with Travis Barker. Smith also collaborated with fellow punk artist Avril Lavigne on “G R O W,” and more recently, is joining Machine Gun Kelly on his new single “Emo Girl,” which was released on Friday (February 4).

As for Eilish, she and her Grammy Award-winning brother, Finneas, recently released songs for Pixar’s latest film Turning Red, which is out March 11. And Eilish will continue her Happier Than Ever Tour as originally planned.

Happier Than Ever Tour Dates:

02/03 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

02/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

02/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

02/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

02/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

02/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

02/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

02/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

02/15 – Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park – Long Island, NY

02/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/26 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/04 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/16 – Coachella Festival – Indio, CA

04/23 – Coachella Festival – Indio, CA