On the cusp of NYFW officially kicking off in the city, we were blessed with not only some fairly mild February temperatures given the climate as of late, but also a surprise dose of fashion magic in the form of Zimmermann’s latest offering, which was unveiled digitally this afternoon. For Fall ’22, Nicky Zimmermann didn’t look around her to nature and botanicals as she did last season, but rather she cast her eyes upwards to the celestial world instead.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO