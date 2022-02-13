Kabul hospital receives 8 malnourished children every day: UNICEF

On February 8, 2022, UNICEF (the United Nations Children's Fund) Afghanistan sent out a bleak set of tweets. One of the tweets, which included a photograph of a child lying in a hospital bed with her mother seated beside her, said: "Having recently recovered from acute watery diarrhea, two years old Soria is back in the hospital, this time suffering from edema and wasting. Her mother has been by her bedside for the past two weeks anxiously waiting for Soria to recover." The series of tweets by UNICEF Afghanistan show that Soria is not alone in her suffering. "One in three adolescent girls suffers from anemia" in Afghanistan, with the country struggling with "one of the world's highest rates of stunting in children under five: 41 percent," according to UNICEF.

