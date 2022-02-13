ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kabul hospital receives 8 malnourished children every day: UNICEF

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], February 14 (ANI): Amid the deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Sunday expressed concern about the situation of malnourished children and informed that Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul receives...

Half of Afghanistan's population is facing 'tsunami of hunger': Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 4 (ANI): Afghanistan is under deep humanitarian crisis and over 50 per cent of Afghan's are facing a "tsunami of hunger," the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) reported, citing numbers from UN World Food Programme. The SIGAR report released said, "record drought, rising food prices,...
British ex-BBC journalist 'kidnapped' in Afghanistan

A British journalist has been detained in Kabul, the UNHCR said on Friday. Andrew North, a former BBC correspondent who has covered Afghanistan for about two decades, was arrested along with another unnamed international journalist while on assignment for the UN refugee agency. "Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and...
Afghanistan
UNICEF team visits children in Syria prison after IS attack

Officials from the U.N. children’s agency visited a prison in northeast Syria that witnessed 10 days of fighting between U.S.-backed fighters and Islamic State group militants, the agency said Sunday. The UNICEF team said after visiting some children at the prison in the city of Hassakeh on Saturday that they have lived in dire conditions at the detention center for years and in January “witnessed and survived heightened violence” in and around the prison.The visit came two days after IS’s top leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in a U.S. raid on his safehouse in northwest...
Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order on Friday to move some $7 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets frozen in the U.S. banking system to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, according to a U.S. official familiar with the decision.
'My heart and body shake': Afghan women defy Taliban

One after the other, quickly, carefully, keeping their heads down, a group of Afghan women step into a small Kabul apartment block -- risking their lives as a nascent resistance against the Taliban.  There have been small, scattered protests by women in other Afghan cities, including Bamiyan, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif. 
Taliban detained western journalists in Kabul: Reports

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 11 (ANI): Taliban have detained at least nine foreigners in Kabul, including one American and several British citizens, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing relatives of the detainees and sources familiar with the matter. Two of those detained, both journalists, were released late Friday after...
UNICEF: Children Are Bearing The Brunt Of Ukraine Crisis

As the political situation in eastern Ukraine intensifies, UNICEF ramps up efforts to deliver aid to hundreds of thousands of children and families whose lives and futures hang in the balance. How UNICEF is working to ease extreme hardships brought on by seven years of armed conflict — working with partners to meet urgent and escalating needs for safe water, health care, nutrition and protection.
Afghanistan could reach 97 percent poverty rate by mid-2022

On February 8, 2022, UNICEF (the United Nations Children's Fund) Afghanistan sent out a bleak set of tweets. One of the tweets, which included a photograph of a child lying in a hospital bed with her mother seated beside her, said: "Having recently recovered from acute watery diarrhea, two years old Soria is back in the hospital, this time suffering from edema and wasting. Her mother has been by her bedside for the past two weeks anxiously waiting for Soria to recover." The series of tweets by UNICEF Afghanistan show that Soria is not alone in her suffering. "One in three adolescent girls suffers from anemia" in Afghanistan, with the country struggling with "one of the world's highest rates of stunting in children under five: 41 percent," according to UNICEF.
