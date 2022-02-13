ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Merizo Village, Guam – USGS

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

(Reuters) – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Merizo Village, Guam, on Monday,...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Guam; Aftershocks are Likely in the Coming Hours

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred south of Guam on Monday, Feb. 14. The US geo-seismic reports said there were no immediate reports of casualties, damage, or a tsunami warning. However, people in the affected area may experience shaking as aftershocks are likely in the coming hours. Earthquake Recorded South of...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Japan welcomes IAEA’s inquiry into Fukushima water release

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government welcomes the International Atomic Energy Agency’s review on the safety of releasing contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday. A group of experts from the organisation is in Japan to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy