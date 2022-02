Teams looking to get back on track and finish the regular season strong clash when the No. 24 Connecticut Huskies take on the St. John's Red Storm in a key Big East battle on Sunday. The Huskies (16-7, 7-5), who are coming off a 74-68 loss at Xavier on Friday, have dropped three of their last four games. The Red Storm (13-10, 5-7), who were 75-69 losers to No. 15 Villanova on Tuesday, have lost seven of 11. St. John's, which is 10-4 at home, has lost three straight as the home team, while UConn is 3-4 on the road.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO