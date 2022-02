A local man was arrested early Sunday morning after his pickup left the interstate, struck a fence, and set nearby grass on fire northeast of Salina. Emergency personnel were sent to mile marker 257 on eastbound Interstate 70 at 3:10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a vehicle that had left the roadway. When they arrived, they found a 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup up against the fence that runs along the interstate, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Both the pickup and nearby grass were burning.

SALINA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO