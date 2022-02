After coming off an upset win over No. 3 Purdue, Michigan hosts No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday. The Wolverines will have a chance to pick up their second Quadrant 1 win in just three days. Entering the weekend slate of games each week, The Daily’s basketball beat will predict the outcome of games across college basketball, tallying their records across the season. Here are their predictions:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO