All The Celebrities At The AW22 Shows

As a teen in the mid-'00s, I absolutely idolized Alexa Chung's style. I had images of her outfits pinned to both my real-life mood boards, and to the ones I had started on my budding Pinterest account, and I was eager to channel her easygoing attitude into the not-so-stylish outfits that I wore on my school's singular "dress-down day" every week. My love for her looks has not waned over the years—If anything, I've only grown fonder of the way she so expertly mixes trendy designer pieces with a few more attainably-priced items. Case in point: She just wore a Mango jacket to a FENDI party in London on February 8. But this isn't just any Mango coat—fellow cool-girl style icons Sienna Miller and Katie Holmes both have worn the same one recently.

