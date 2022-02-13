ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All The Celebrities At The AW22 Shows

By Vogue
Vogue
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion month is officially upon us – with New York Fashion Week being the first...

www.vogue.co.uk

Vogue

Beyoncé’s Corset Is Made For A Romantic Night Out

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Beyoncé’s Instagram feed is a continuous stream of outfit pics. From her date night-ready Ivy Park Adidas trackies, to the icy blue Saïnt...
RETAIL
fashionista.com

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Covers 'InStyle,' Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter's Contributions to Fashion

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Gigi Hadid covers the March 2022 issue of 'InStyle'. Gigi Hadid appears on the March 2022 cover of InStyle, set to hit newsstands on Feb. 11. To honor the model's friend, the late Virgil Abloh, Hadid wears his designs for Off-White on the cover, photographed by Yulia Gorbachenko. In the accompanying interview with InStyle's Laura Brown, Hadid discusses her childhood, career, motherhood and her "secret TikTok." {InStyle}
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber. Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TVLine

Project Runway Finale Recap: Did the Right Designer Win Season 19?

Four strong, diverse designers remained atop Thursday’s Project Runway finale, and all that stood between them and victory was a little thing called New York Fashion Week. The two-hour season ender began with Christian Siriano visiting each of the remaining contestants — Chasity Sereal, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina and Shantall Lacayo — for a sneak peek at their final collections, as well as to dispense his last pearls of wisdom. He warned Lacayo against experimenting with 1980s Easter colors during his trip to Miami; he encouraged Sereal through her designer’s block in Houston; he received a metaphorical tour of Mexico City from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week
WWD

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Fall 2022 Colors on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Celebrities like Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gigi Hadid and more have already tapped into Pantone’s fall 2022 color trends for their recent red carpet appearances. The color institute released its fall 2022 report on Thursday, detailing the 15 hues it anticipates will be major color trends this fall. The report includes a wide spectrum of shades, ranging from neutrals like soft beiges and deep grays to bright hues like a neon orange and rich fuchsia.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Pantone's Fall 2022 ColorsPhotos of Janet Jackson's Style'Pam & Tommy' Red Carpet Photos While the color trends are...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Tab

These are all the celebrities who are obsessed with Euphoria

It seems the world is collectively obsessed with Euphoria, even A-List celebrities are raving about how much they like watching the show. The second season of Euphoria is currently airing on HBO and the show is returning with even more drama, vibey outfits and stand out performances from its incredible cast. The cast’s performances have attracted big praise from a variety of celebrities, especially when it came to Zendaya’s performance in season one which won her an Emmy.
TV SHOWS
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

Alexa Chung, Katie Holmes and Sienna Miller All Love This Mango Coat

As a teen in the mid-'00s, I absolutely idolized Alexa Chung's style. I had images of her outfits pinned to both my real-life mood boards, and to the ones I had started on my budding Pinterest account, and I was eager to channel her easygoing attitude into the not-so-stylish outfits that I wore on my school's singular "dress-down day" every week. My love for her looks has not waned over the years—If anything, I've only grown fonder of the way she so expertly mixes trendy designer pieces with a few more attainably-priced items. Case in point: She just wore a Mango jacket to a FENDI party in London on February 8. But this isn't just any Mango coat—fellow cool-girl style icons Sienna Miller and Katie Holmes both have worn the same one recently.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa Does After-Dark Dressing in Dangerous Thigh-Highs

Date night season may have firmly arrived, but whether you’re dressing up for dinner with that special someone, or simply out for a good time with pals to celebrate the end of dry January, what better way to do after-dark chic than in some killer boots? While you’re at it, make them extreme thigh-highs. Dua Lipa has clearly got the right idea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionweekdaily.com

Christian Siriano Imagines A Grungy Glam ‘Victorian Matrix’ For Fall ’22

A Christian Siriano show is always a bit of an outer body experience, what with seeing his steadfast celebrity supporters in the flesh as they take their seats front row, and witnessing catwalk legends up close and personal on the runway. But for Fall ’22 he went a step further, and created a kind of world and characters that we’d yet to witness. On Saturday evening, the designer immersed his loyal crowd in what he calls the Victorian Matrix…allow us to elaborate.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

The Duchess of Cambridge’s Latest Workwear Looks A Soupçon French

The Duchess of Cambridge was once devoted to skinny jeans, but in recent years, Kate has carved out a sense of style that is more sophisticated than suburban, keeping her eye firmly on what’s happening in fashion. Today, however, the royal proved that a well-cut pair of slim-leg trousers is a great wardrobe binder that’s not to be sniffed at during a time of louche silhouettes and baggy denim.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Adele Toasts To “I Drink Wine” At The Brit Awards In Valentino Couture

Since returning to the spotlight with her latest album, 30, Adele has been having plenty of fun with fashion. Though the singer has always been well dressed, the looks she’s worn lately have been sultry, colourful, and imbued with a sense of fun. Case in point: Her set at the Brit Awards, where she wore an electric custom gown by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli that captured her current mood. A dress fit for a fairytale, the lime-green chiffon piece with sequin embroidery was bright and sparkling, also featuring decorative ruffles and voluminous sleeves. Unlike anything Adele has worn previously, the dress lit up the stage during her rousing performance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Does Dog Walk Chic

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Stylist Molly Dickson has worked hard to shape Sydney Sweeney’s youthful yet sophisticated style. Under Dickson’s guidance, Sweeney has delivered a series of looks that emulate the wardrobe of her Euphoria character Cassie Howard, including head-turning pieces from Hermès, Miu Miu, Christian Siriano, Carolina Herrera, and Saint Laurent.
PETS
Vogue

Dua Opened Her World Tour In A Suitably Showstopping Neon Catsuit

Fresh from the launch of her new Service95 concierge service, Dua Lipa touched down in Miami for the first leg of her Future Nostalgia tour. Though absent from this year’s Brit Awards, Dua made her fashion influence felt stateside with a series of costume changes on stage, masterminded by her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa Tries Out a Polarizing ’90s Shoe

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pretty much every major ’90s fashion trend has come back in recent years—notably fanny packs, scrunchies, white T-shirts worn underneath slip dresses. Fashion loves to revive a forgotten fad (right now, it’s all about 2000s pieces), but it appears Dua Lipa is bringing back another ’90s staple into 2022. Spotted in Miami this weekend, she revived the most polarizing summer shoe from the decade: Platform flip-flops.
RETAIL
Vogue

Naomi Campbell Is British Vogue’s March 2022 Cover Star

One of the stars of this month’s twin covers made her auspicious debut on the front of this magazine almost 35 years ago. The other? Well, she is a little newer to the game. Naomi Campbell – supermodel, superwoman – is one of my oldest friends, and it has been a huge personal joy for me to see how she has taken to a life-changing new role since last spring: supermother. For the first time, she introduces us, and the world, to her daughter – now nine months old – and talks to Vogue’s European deputy editor Sarah Harris about her transformative first year of parenthood.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Proof Zendaya Is a Fashion Week Icon

Watch: 18 EPIC Zendaya Pics at HBO's "Euphoria" Premiere. Zendaya is winning the fashion game. For years now, the Euphoria star, who works with celeb stylist Law Roach, has turned heads on red carpets and runway shows. Whether she's striking a pose in a Berluti suit or commanding attention in a Ralph & Russo design, Zendaya continues to prove she's not afraid to push the fashion boundaries.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the “London look.” The “good 4 u” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the “drivers license” singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Hailey Makes Baggy Denim Work For Day And Night

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s not news at this point that baggy jeans are back at the top of fashion wish-lists – some of the world’s most...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Your Go-To Lookbook for Celebrity Style at New York Fashion Week

Watch: Julia Fox & Ye's Matching Styles at Paris Fashion Week. Attention, fashionistas! New York Fashion Week is finally here. Just one look at the lineup and you'll see that it's going to be one very chic celebration of the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell are just a few of the designers who will be presenting this year from Friday, Feb. 11 through Wednesday, Feb. 16.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

