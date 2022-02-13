All The Celebrities At The AW22 Shows

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Stylist Molly Dickson has worked hard to shape Sydney Sweeney’s youthful yet sophisticated style. Under Dickson’s guidance, Sweeney has delivered a series of looks that emulate the wardrobe of her Euphoria character Cassie Howard, including head-turning pieces from Hermès, Miu Miu, Christian Siriano, Carolina Herrera, and Saint Laurent.
