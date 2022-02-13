ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovebirds! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Most Romantic Valentine’s Day 2022 Photos 

By Elisabeth McGowan
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago
Shutterstock; Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram (2)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker know how to celebrate the day of love! The couple rang in Valentine’s Day 2022 a little early, as the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, shared a few adorable moments via Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 12.

Among her Stories was a video of how the Blink-182 drummer, 46, surprised her with a large black statue of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by countless red roses and tall glass candles. The scene was reminiscent of the couple’s romantic beachside proposal in Montecito, California, in October 2021, where Travis included red roses and candles to pop the question.

“I walked into this,” the Poosh founder wrote underneath one final Instagram Story that day of the Mickey and Minnie, adding two puppy-dog eyes and a red heart emoji to her caption.

However, she didn’t just ring in Valentine’s Day with her future husband. Kourtney also shared a sweet moment via Instagram Stories with her son Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. In a Boomerang video, she kissed the top of her son’s head, captioning the clip, “Valentine’s dance.” As the stylish reality star wore striking red pants and a black and red long-sleeved shirt, Reign, 7, donned a handsome tuxedo while holding his mama’s hand.

One year prior, Kourtney and Travis went Instagram official with their relationship two days after Valentine’s Day 2021. However, they had already been dating since late 2020. The “All the Small Things” rocker shared a sweet image via Instagram Stories in February 2021 of the mom of three’s red-manicured hand holding his hand. The duo appeared to be riding in a car at the time. Since they went public with their romance, Travis and Kourtney have remained inseparable, but they also made sure to include their respective children in their adventures.

In addition to Reign, Kourtney also shares Mason and Penelope Disick with the Talentless founder, 38, while Travis shares Alabama and Landon Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

By April 2021, the blended family hit the slopes, and Kourtney shared fun moments from their ski trip to Utah. Even though it was still early on in their romance, the pair put their best effort into establishing solid relationships with one another’s children. When Kourtney and Travis announced they were engaged six months later, it seemed the kids were happy for their parents and maintained a close bond. The group even spent time together over the holidays, celebrating Alabama’s 16th birthday and some attending the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.

And as for the musician and the KUWTK alum’s upcoming wedding, they want their children “involved” in the event, a source exclusively told Life & Style in January 2022.

“The day will be about blending their families together,” the insider said, after adding that this is the “most important element” for Kourtney.

Scroll through the gallery to see Kourtney and Travis’ loved-up Valentine’s Day celebrations!

