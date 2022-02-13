ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden speaks with Ukraine’s leader as U.S. officials warn of imminent Russian attack

kcaw.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden’s calls with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President...

www.kcaw.org

NBC News

Ukraine president says he's been told Russia will attack Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that his government has been told that Wednesday, Feb. 16, will be "the day of attack" when Russia invades Ukraine. The United States and its allies have repeatedly warned of an imminent invasion by Russia, which has stationed some 130,000 troops near Ukraine's borders to the north, south and east. Russia denies it is planning an invasion.
Vladimir Putin
wfxb.com

Biden’s National Security Advisor Warns U.S. About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Yesterday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a warning that the United States believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week. Sullivan said that Russian forces are positioned so that an invasion could take place before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 20th. Sullivan said “we cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window, and an invasion could begin. A major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now. That includes this coming week.” He added “The way they have built up their forces, the way they have maneuvered things in place, makes it a distinct possibility there will be major military action very soon. and we are prepared to continue to work on diplomacy, but we are also prepared to respond in a united and decisive way with our allies and partners should Russia proceed.” On Saturday, President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of ‘swift or severe costs’ if he were to order an invasion of Ukraine. According to a White House official, Sullivan will hold a series of briefings with lawmakers on Russia and Ukraine today.
AFP

Biden warns Putin Ukraine attack would bring 'severe costs'

Efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of telephone diplomacy failed to ease tensions Saturday, with US President Joe Biden warning that Russia faces "swift and severe costs" if its troops carry out an invasion. Russian leader Vladimir Putin slammed Western claims that Moscow was planning such a move as "provocative speculation" that could lead to conflict in the ex-Soviet country, according to a Russian readout of a call with French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking after new phone talks between Putin and Biden, the Kremlin's top foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov told a conference call: "Hysteria has reached its peak." Weeks of tensions that have seen Russia nearly surround its western neighbor with more than 100,000 troops intensified after Washington warned that an all-out invasion could begin "any day" and Russia launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea.
MSNBC

Putin and Biden’s history playing into the Ukraine crisis

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone today on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A senior administration official characterized the call as "professional" but resulting in "no fundamental change." The two leaders have a lot of history. More than 20 years ago President Biden said openly "I don't trust Putin." MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international affairs at The New School and great granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev, about what their history means for the future of negotiations.Feb. 13, 2022.
US News and World Report

Putin Told Biden His Security Ideas Do Not Tackle Main Russian Concerns

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian leader Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Joe Biden that Moscow would review ideas he laid out to address Russia's security demands in a phone call on Saturday, but that they still did not tackle Moscow's key concerns, the Kremlin said. Biden and Putin spoke by phone...
Reuters

Russia has enough troops massed to invade Ukraine, U.S. says

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, Washington said on Friday, as it urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours after Moscow further stiffened its response to Western diplomacy. A Russian attack could begin any day...
