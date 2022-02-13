Biden speaks with Ukraine’s leader as U.S. officials warn of imminent Russian attack

Yesterday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a warning that the United States believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week. Sullivan said that Russian forces are positioned so that an invasion could take place before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 20th. Sullivan said “we cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window, and an invasion could begin. A major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now. That includes this coming week.” He added “The way they have built up their forces, the way they have maneuvered things in place, makes it a distinct possibility there will be major military action very soon. and we are prepared to continue to work on diplomacy, but we are also prepared to respond in a united and decisive way with our allies and partners should Russia proceed.” On Saturday, President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of ‘swift or severe costs’ if he were to order an invasion of Ukraine. According to a White House official, Sullivan will hold a series of briefings with lawmakers on Russia and Ukraine today.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 HOURS AGO