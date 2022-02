Maryland fell short in the Big Ten again Sunday, this time dropping a 62-61 battle at No. 4 Purdue. But the Terrapins were in the game all the way, led by double digits in the second half and even had a final shot to win in the dying seconds of the game. Purdue committed a turnover on a controversial inbound travel call that had Boilermakers coach Matt Painter livid, and then Donta Scott was stone-walled at the rim with plenty of contact from Trevion Williams on another play that drew plenty of attention. Scott drove past Mason Gillis and into Williams; the ball went to Purdue on a scramble, but Maryland interim coach Danny Manning said after the game that a foul should have been called.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO