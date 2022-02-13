LOOK: Joe Burrow arrives as only he knows how, in style

It is a massive opportunity for the former Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow. He looks to make history in a multitude of ways as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Provided that the Bengals win, Burrow will be the first quarterback in history to win the Heisman Trophy, national championship, and a Super Bowl. Not to mention it would all happen since 2019. The legend of Joe Burrow continues to grow.

Burrow recently arrived at SoFi Stadium to get ready for the game and he showed up in style for this game.

The man loves to show up in style. The suit choice should come as no surprise to anyone. He does love a good wardrobe as he stated during the media sessions this week.

“I don’t know if I would wanna live here [in Los Angeles]”, Burrow said. “I like seasons, having a different wardrobe.”

Burrow looks to bring the very first Super Bowl trophy to his home state as he continues the improbable run in 2021. How can you ever bet against Joe Burrow?

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB