Liam Gallagher 'went off the rails' following Oasis split

Morning Rastas, how we feeling? Former Oasis front man and current potato hurler Liam Gallagher has released the rollicking first track, “Everything’s Electric,” from his upcoming solo album C’mon You Know. It’s not the Gen X “Magic Bus” tune that he teased a few months ago on social media. Rather, it features Dave Grohl as both a co-writer and drummer (it also, weirdly, has a very “Pretender”-era Foos guitar riff) with this marking the duo’s first collaboration after several decades of friendship. “I don’t hate you but I despise that feeling / There’s nothing left for me here you won’t know if you don’t go,” Gallagher snarls. “Superficial feelings it’s hard to take it easy / Underneath the red sun, everything’s electric!” As is this song.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO